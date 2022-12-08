Area police reports
State police---
Monday, 3:40 a.m., on County Road 23.50 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Bradley Kinney, 62, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 3:37 p.m., at milepost 22 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, an eastbound Graber Trucking vehicle driven by Kirk Eichler, 64, Stryker, lost some of its load and cracked the windshield of a Jack Cooper Transport Company, LLC, semi driven by Jason Davis, 48, Paulding. Eichler was cited for unsecured load.
Monday, 6 p.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Krista Bell, 47, Stryker, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:37 a.m., at milepost 9 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Sonya Toms, 72, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 9:13 p.m., at the Ohio 15/18 split in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gracie Grinnell, 26, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 2:37 p.m., on Elliott Road, near Christy Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Danett Carlisle, 63, 2125 Hawthorne Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 4:03 a.m., on Ohio 18, west of Lake Road in Hicksville Township, a westbound Maumee Valley Vending vehicle driven by John Dunbar, 64, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5 a.m., on Ohio 281, east of Hire Road in Richland Township, an eastbound Maumee Valley Vending vehicle driven by David Schafer, 59, 1791 Winn Road, sustained light damage when a deer struck the front driver's side.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 1:09 a.m., on Ohio 15, east of Wemor Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Charity Rupp, 18, Edon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ashley Daugherty, 23, 1731 Ayersville Ave. Daugherty's vehicle had moderate damage and Rupp's had heavy damage. Rupp was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 7:03 a.m., on County Road 13 in Liberty Township, a northbound Henry County commissioners vehicle driven by Amanda Gomez, 38, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:19 a.m., on U.S. 6, near 335 E. North St., an eastbound vehicle driven by Brent Puhl, 58, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kylton Roberts, 36, McClure. Puhl's vehicle had heavy damage and Roberts' vehicle had moderate damage. Puhl was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Janet Pearson, 44, McClure, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 10:18 p.m., at milepost 37 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Adi Mullaj, 38, Westland, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Dec. 1, 3:15 p.m., at Clairmont and Westmoreland avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by Brittanie Galvin, 38, Napoleon, attempted a left turn and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Kellen Ressler, 16, Napoleon. Ressler's vehicle had moderate damage and Galvin's had heavy damage. Ressler was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 10:06 p.m., on Riverview Avenue, west of Enterprise Avenue, a vehicle driven by Marvin Barlow, 74, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 5:58 p.m., on Ohio 114, east of County Road 193 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tina Callaway, 48, Alto, Texas, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:58 p.m., on Ohio 114, east of County road 193 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Carrie Kimmel, 38, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:36 p.m., on Ohio 613, east of County Road 137 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James States, 57, Dupont, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of Township Road 187 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Thelma Egnor, 44, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 9:20 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Township Road 162 in Paulding Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Sandy Brunelle, 21, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jessicasue Partin, 45, Antwerp. Partin and her passenger, Sophira Partin, 10, Antwerp, were taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Brunelle had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. Both vehicles had heavy damage.
Tuesday, 6:29 p.m., on County Road 424, east of Township Road 51 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Aimee Taylor, 51, West Unity, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wauseon police---
Friday, 4:29 p.m., at Shoop and Linfoot streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Jacqulynne Tessier, 32, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Gibson, 59, Delta. Both vehicles had light damage, and Tessier was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
