• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Wednesday, 5:15 a.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Boyd, 62, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:39 a.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tayna Faetanini, 48, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
April 15, 1:36 a.m., at Hopkins and Seneca streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Margarita Bodhe, 66, 1117 Thurman St., struck a parked unoccupied vehicle and fled the scene but was later caught and cited for assured clear distance ahead. The vehicle that had been struck left the scene and was not identified.
Monday, 4:03 p.m., at Domersville Road and Second Street, a vehicle driven by Raymond Robbins, 67, 1523 Mustang Drive, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Brian Richard, 53, 1203 Ralston Ave. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Robbins was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.
Henry Sheriff---
Thursday, 6:01 p.m., at Ohio 66 and U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kristin Quintero, 31, 1062 S. Clinton St., was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Mark Ankney, 48, 1796 Evansport Road. Quintero was treated by Ridgeville Township EMS for possible injuries and cited for distracted driving and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign. Both vehicles were disabled.
Friday, 11 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ashley Rodriguez, 27, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it crossed over the center line and left the roadway on the south side where it spun into a ditch. Rodriguez was cited for failure to control, operating without a valid operator's license, and Jennifer Thiesen, 49, Napoleon, owner of the vehicle was cited for wrongful entrustment.
Napoleon Police---
Wednesday, 1 p.m., at 255 W. Riverview Ave., Brittany Morroquin, 30, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant. She posted bond and was released.
Thursday, 9:45 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Daryl Housh, 37, Edon, was served a warrant for aggravated menacing.
Fulton Sheriff---
April 15, 1:35 p.m., at 1856 Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a U.S. Postal Service vehicle, parked and unoccupied, rolled into the residence at the address because the emergency brake failed. The vehicle had moderate damage.
• Fires
Hicksville---
Fire — Thursday, 1:55 p.m., at 01295 Ohio 18, firefighters from Hicksville Fire Department were dispatched for a grass fire. They were able to extinguish the fire at the edge of the field at the address and returned to service within an hour.
Napoleon---
Fire — Thursday, 2:40 p.m., at Tenneco, 1400 E. Riverview Ave., firefighters from Napoleon were called for a fire alarm. Upon arrival at the scene, it was reported that the alarm was unintentional. Firefighters returned to service.
Fire — Thursday, 8:34 p.m., at 847 Coon Hollow Drive, firefighters from Napoleon were dispatched for a structure fire and Ridgeville Township Fire Department was called for mutual aid. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters observed a storage trailer on fire. By 8:54, the fire was extinguished and firefighters remained on the scene until 10:24 to ensure that the are was safe. No injuries reported.
