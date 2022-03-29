State Patrol---
Wednesday, 9:43 a.m., at U.S. 20A and Ohio 66 in Fulton County's German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Steve Sholtz, 38, Toledo, attempted a left turn on Ohio 66 and was struck by a vehicle driven by Carroll Beatty, 72, Wauseon. Beatty was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries and his vehicle was disabled. Sholtz' vehicle had functional damage. Beatty was cited for failure to yield at the intersection.
Wednesday, 10:45 p.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Clem, 28, 528 Nicholas St., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 2:27 p.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tim Stull, 61, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:30 a.m., at milepost 24 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Richard Conley, 51, 234 Greer St., struck a concrete barrier and a guardrail. The vehicle was disabled and Conley was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff---
March 21, 7:33 a.m., on Ohio 15 south of Blanchard Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brittney Lasley, 37, 2035 Ginter Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
March 22, 9:06 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mackenzie Collins, 16, 411 N. Clinton St., attempted to merge into the inside lane and struck a vehicle driven by Jane Zimmerman, 35, 1104 Powell View Drive, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Collins was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Friday, 5:05 p.m., at 1035 N. Perry St., Unit 1/2, Mario Hernandez, 62, Napoleon, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant and released on bond.
Saturday, 4:14 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue at the railroad overpass, a semi driven by Malcolm Riley, 57, Fort Wayne, struck the overpass and had light damage. Riley was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 12:27 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Celest Cluckey, 27, 1777 S. Clinton St., was arrested for theft and released.
Sunday, 2:27 a.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., Jack Peters, 35, 1507 Mustang Drive, was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Sunday, 5:06 p.m., 1724 Greenhouse Ave., Romeo Lawrence, 20, St. Mary's, and Joseph Peake, 56, 1724 Greenhouse Ave., were both arrested for disorderly conduct and released.
Henry Sheriff---
Saturday, 1:15 a.m., at 304 U.S. 6, in Ridgeville Corners, assisted Defiance County Sheriff to arrest Chad Humbert, 45, Ridgeville Corners. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:51 p.m., on County Road 12 north of County Road N in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Crystal Power, 41, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:19 p.m., on Ohio 108, Michael Fouty, 43, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a dog that ran into the roadway.
Sunday, 4:52 p.m., at 516 Railway Ave., Holgate, Jason Hohenberger, 47, Holgate, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:28 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound semi driven by Jose Vazquez, 51, Kissimmee, Fla., was disabled when it tried to avoid an accident and ran off the roadway and into a deep ditch. Vazquez was cited for failure to control.
Napoleon Police---
Saturday, noon, at 310 Glenwood Ave., Robert Kinnan, 53, Deshler, was arrested for a failure to appear warrant and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff---
Saturday, 6:58 p.m., at County Road A and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, an unknown vehicle cut short a right turn and took down a road sign. The driver fled the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.