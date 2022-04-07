State Patrol---
Friday, midnight, on County Road C east of County Road 12.50 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound bicycle ridden by Bryan Long, 41, Bryan, was struck from the rear by an unidentified vehicle that left the scene. Long was taken by Bryan Police Department to Community Health and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. The bicycle had light damage.
Friday, 7:40 a.m., at milepost 4 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Eliza Williams, 63, Indianapolis, Ind., was disabled when it traveled left of center, over-corrected and left the roadway on the north side where it struck a ditch and overturned. Williams was treated by Antwerp EMS for possible injuries and was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff---
March 30, 4:49 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road north of Ohio 249 in Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kenneth Miller, 66, Edgerton, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:15 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandon Chapman, 39, 23197 Watson Road, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
Monday, 11:30 a.m., at Clinton and Fifth streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Margaret Mathys, 68, 980 Louden St., was disabled when it struck a westbound vehicle driven by Deborah Ebaugh, 68, 923 Davidson St. Both Mathys and Ebaugh had possible injuries but neither was treated. Ebaugh's vehicle also was disabled and she was cited for failure to yield at a red light.
Henry Sheriff---
Tuesday, 5:54 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 20 in Ridgeville Township, Ernest Wallace, 54, Grand Rapids was cited for driving under FRA suspension and Desi Wallace, 47, Grand Rapids, was cited for wrongful entrustment.
Napoleon Police---
Friday, 8:07 a.m., at Westmoreland and Clairmont avenues, a northbound vehicle driven by Alivia O'Mary, 18, Napoleon, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Jesus Sanchez. Both vehicles had light damage.
Saturday, 8:59 p.m., at 818 Riverview Ave., a vehicle driven by Krisiti Schultheis, 54, Napoleon attempted to back from a parking space and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Adam Kissner, 31, 417 E. Broadway St. Schultheis' vehicle was disabled and Kissner's vehicle had functional damage.
Monday, 11:28 p.m., at 590 Bonaparte Drive, Davi Rowe, 29, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:22 a.m., 1212 E. Riverview Ave., John Johnson, 54, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence and disrupting public service.
Tuesday, 6:15 p.m., at Scott Street and Shelby Avenue, Andrew Little, 23, Liberty Center was cited for improper backing and driving under suspension, and arrested on a Fulton County Sheriff's Office warrant. He was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:17 p.m., at 1212 E. Riverview Ave., John Johnson, 54, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants from the Napoleon Police Department and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff---
Monday, 2:19 p.m., on County Road 424 west of County Road 11 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lee Bakle, 65, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a a deer.
Fulton Sheriff---
Saturday, 6:43 a.m., at Ohio 2 and County Road 22 in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Odilon Rodriguez, 64, Archbold, was disabled when it struck a northbound vehicle driven by Angela Helberg, 45, Archbold. Helberg had possible injuries from the accident and was treated by Archbold EMS. Rodriguez has taken by Archbold ALS 1 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Helberg's vehicle was also disabled and she was cited with failure to yield at at stop sign.
