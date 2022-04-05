Napoleon Police —

Sunday, 2:43 a.m., at 51 Sunnydale Lane, Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Sunday, 7:42 p.m., 210 at Northcrest Drive Unit 14, Jeffrey Bell, 41, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Police Department and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff —

Thursday, 11:30 p.m., at Township Road 12, west of County Road 107 in Blue Creek Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Delmas Hamilton, 22, Scott, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 4:32 p.m., on County Road 124, east of County Road 21 in Harrison Township, a vehicle owned by Merceds Nieves-Troop, Huntington, Ind., parked in an active fire scene and was struck by one of the firetrucks. Both vehicles had light damage.

Wauseon Police —

Thursday, 4:54 p.m, at 1496 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Linda Burkholder, 55, Wauseon, was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene after the accident. Burkholder’s vehicle had light damage.

Friday, 7:34 a.m., at 336 Leggett St., a vehicle driven by Patricia Fisher, 69, Wauseon, attempted to back from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Lachelle Thomas, 45, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Fisher was cited with improper starting and backing.

Friday, 2:17 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Tiffany Malone, 36, Swanton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jane Roe, 83, Wauseon. Malone’s vehicle was disabled by the accident and Roe’s vehicle had functional damage.

Williams Sheriff —

Thursday, 11:50 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by David Gehrett, 77, Bluffton, Ind., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

