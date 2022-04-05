State Patrol---

Friday, 4:45 a.m., at milepost 24 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ruben Pagan-Cruz, 36, 6909 N. Ohio 66, Lot 95, Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 10:53 p.m., on County Road 12C in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kristin Yoder, 22, Hicksville, sustained functional damage when it struck a raccoon.

Monday, 6:44 a.m., at milepost 17 on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jastin Parks, 30, 28539 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, Defiance, was disabled when it struck a deer.

Defiance Sheriff---

March 26, 3:26 p.m., at 15857 Maumee St., Defiance, Joshua Vogelsong, 33, Defiance, was cited with disorderly conduct and released.

March 27, 10:26 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Angel Rodriguez, 28, Toledo, was served a warrant from the Defiance County common pleas.

March 29, 8:42 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Tiffany Guynes, 32, Toledo, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

March 29, 6:37 p.m., at 25210 Edith St., Ashley Gaebler, 31, Deshler, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 1:56 p.m., at Ohio 66 and Jewell Road, Jacob Dodson, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant on indictment and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 6:11 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a bench warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.

Friday, 6:47 a.m., on Ashpacher Road south of Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Mast, 65, 20894 Roehrig Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 8:38 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Karen Root, 57, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for contempt and released.

Defiance Police---

Wednesday, 11:12 a.m., at 137 Elliott Road, Keith Timberlake, 64, 904 Bouton Ave., was arrested for theft and released.

Thursday, 7 a.m., at 200 Auglaize St., a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Alexis Weidenhamer, 200 Hopkins St., was struck by an unidentified vehicle. Weidenhamer's vehicle sustained light damage.

Thursday, 1:25 p.m., at Clinton Street and Elliott Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Kelly Severence, 40, West Unity, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Mike Gritzmaker, 59, Ney. Severence's vehicle had functional damage and Gritzmaker's had light damage. Gritzmaker was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Thursday, 2:12 p.m., at 1831 N. Clinton, a vehicle driven by Brandie Verhoff, 36, Cloverdale, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Hoover, 58, 352 Rosewood Ave., Apt. 7. Both vehicles had light damage and Verhoff was cited with assured clear distance ahead.

Thursday, 3:08 p.m., on Clinton Street just north of Fifth Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Holbrook, 58, 617 Summit St., side-swiped a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Marc Warncke, 512 Holgate Ave. and broke the driver's side mirror on Warncke's vehicle. Holbrook was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.

Friday, 11:37 a.m., at 713 Alton Ave., Dustin Altman, 33, 713 Alton Ave., turned himself in for warrants on abduction and domestic violence and was taken to the court.

Friday, 4:54 p.m., at Clinton and High streets, a vehicle driven by Piper Burnett, 17, 1116 Valley Forge Drive, attempted a right turn and struck a vehicle driven by Steven Snyder, 35, 4113 Misty Shores Drive. Both vehicles sustained functional damage and Burnett was cited with failure to yield.

Friday, 6:57 p.m., at 711 W. Second St., Vincente Garcia, 41, 313 E. High St., was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of official business and released.

Sunday, 4:41 p.m., at 914 Perry St., a vehicle driven by Bryan Bechstein, 42, 914 Perry St., attempted to back and struck a vehicle owned by Julia Gearhart, 213 Wyandott Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Bechstein was cited with leaving the scene of an accident.

Sunday, 8:59 p.m., at 1033 Riverside Ave., Eric Csendes, 36, Montpelier, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and released.

Sunday, 10:14 p.m., at 1522 Standley Road, Jacob Powell, 27, Melrose, was arrested on a Defiance Municipal Court warrant. He posted bond and was released.

Sunday, 10:15 p.m., at 639 Washington Ave., Eric Lee Jr., 23, 700 Ralston St., Apt. 10, was arrested on a felony warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and a warrant from Defiance common pleas, and resisting arrest. He was taken to CCNO.

Hicksville Police---

March 29, 6:44 p.m., at 126 High St., a vehicle driven by Kathy Laney, 55, Hicksville, attempted to back from a parking space on the street and struck a vehicle driven by Stephanie Traxler, 33, Hicksville. There was light damage to both vehicles.

Henry Sheriff---

March 28, 12:15 p.m., on Township Road P3 in Harrison Township, a semi driven by Rickey Reinhard, 64, Perrysburg, was disabled when it attempted to avoid a collision, ran off the roadway and turned onto its side.

Wednesday, 9:29 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Freedom Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joshua Chapin, 36, Edon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 10:38 p.m., on Randolph Street west of South Main Street, Hamler, a vehicle driven by Shyann Goble, 26, Wauseon, attempted to back from a parking spot and struck a vehicle owned by Heather Bauer, Hamler. Bauer's vehicle had light damage and there was no damage to Goble's vehicle. Goble was cited for improper starting and backing.

Thursday, 6:26 a.m., at 773 Ohio 110, Harrison Township, Ruben Ruiz, 38, Napoleon, was charged with telephone harassment.

Thursday, 2 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road J, Ashley Sterling, 37, Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant from Van Wert and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 9:26 p.m., at County roads 424 and N, Joaquin Tovar III, 43, Napoleon, was charged with driving under suspension and drug abuse, and transported to the Napoleon Police Department on a warrant.

Friday, 2:55 a.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Isaac Griteman, 41, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 3:01 a.m., at 430 W. Maple St., Deshler, Thomas Porter, 46, Deshler, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 9:22 p.m., at Ohio 109 south of Wabash St. in Liberty Center, a northbound vehicle driven by Gregory Matheny, 61, Napoleon, was struck by a vehicle driven by Jacob Sexton, 16, Liberty Center, that was entering the lane of traffic from a parking spot. There was light damage to both vehicles and Sexton was cited from an improper starting and backing violation.

Sunday, 9 p.m., on Ohio 109 north of County Road V in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Fallon Mysinger, 39, McClure, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 7 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tori Carrizales, 24, Halmer, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 9:47 a.m., on County Road 1 in Bartlow Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Harjo, 24, Hudson, Ind., was disabled when it left the roadway on the west side, struck a ditch and came to rest on the passenger's side. Harjo was taken by SJAS Medic One to Toledo Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Napoleon Police---

Friday, 1:25 p.m., at Woodlawn Avenue and Haley Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jessica Gebhart, 43, 108 Northfield Ave., struck a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Kolbe, 73, Napoleon.

Sunday, 2:43 a.m., at 51 Sunnydale Lane, Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Sunday, 7:42 p.m., 210 Northcrest Drive Unit 14, Jeffrey Bell, 41, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Police Department and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff---

Thursday, 11:30 p.m., at Township Road 12 west of County Road 107 in Blue Creek Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Delmas Hamilton, 22, Scott, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 4:32 p.m., on County Road 124 east of County Road 21 in Harrison Township, a vehicle owned by Merceds Nieves-Troop, Huntington, Ind., parked in an active fire scene and was struck by one of the firetrucks. Both vehicles had light damage.

Wauseon Police---

Thursday, 4:54 p.m, at 1496 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Linda Burkholder, 55, Wauseon, was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene after the accident. Burkholder's vehicle had light damage.

Friday, 7:34 a.m., at 336 Leggett St., a vehicle driven by Patricia Fisher, 69, Wauseon, attempted to back from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Lachelle Thomas, 45, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage and Fisher was cited with improper starting and backing.

Friday, 2:17 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Tiffany Malone, 36, Swanton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jane Roe, 83, Wauseon. Malone's vehicle was disabled by the accident and Roe's vehicle had functional damage.

Williams Sheriff---

Thursday, 11:50 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by David Gehrett, 77, Bluffton, Ind., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

