• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 10:06 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Codie Shirk, 30, 16413 Defiance County Road 149 came to rest in the median after the driver reportedly jumped out of the vehicle. He was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 8 p.m., on Evansport Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a four-wheeler driven by Ryan Gibson, 28, 2290 Baltimore Road, left the roadway and struck a ditch. He was treated at the scene by Tiffin Township EMS for suspected minor injuries. His passenger, Breanna Slattman, 21, 895 Down St., was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. Gibson was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:09 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Bethany Ryskamp, 45, Fort Wayne, lost its trailer, which struck a median and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:35 p.m., on Defiance County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Seth Bailey, 26, Sherwood, left the roadway, went through a field and struck a well casing and fence before going down into a wooded ravine, striking trees. He was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 12:17 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Shelby Gillen, 25, Montpelier, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Aug. 30, 1:57 p.m., Bobby Hunt, 37, 700 Kiser Road, was charged with driving under suspension, and Allayah Coats, 19, 517 Tiedeman Ave., was charged with reckless operation after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kiser Road.
Monday, 10:02 a.m., Ryan Gibbs, 36, address unavailable, was charged with violating a civil protection order after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Washington Avenue. Additional charges will be brought before a county grand jury.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 8:21 a.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road U, a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Elieff, 17, Liberty Center, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Barbara Irving, 54, Findlay. Elieff was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Monday, 3:11 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Kundo, 51, Liberty Center, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Barbara Cowan, 74, Liberty Center, causing a collision. Kundo was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 7:17 p.m., on Oakwood Avenue, a slowing vehicle driven by Cara Turner, 38, Napoleon, was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. Damage was moderate to the Turner vehicle.
Monday, 12:56 p.m., Joel Fortier, 41, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Archbold.
Paulding Police
Friday, 5:35 p.m., at Williams and Jackson streets, a vehicle driven by David Smith, 69, Paulding, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Kenneth Santo, 75, Paulding. Smith was cited for speed. Damage was light to the vehicles.
