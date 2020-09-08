• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Sept. 1, 11:30 p.m., on Flickinger Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Bell II, 21, 360 Rosewood Ave. left the roadway and struck a farm lane, causing it to roll and come to rest in a ditch. The driver left the scene. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 6:29 p.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 800 block of Perry Street.

Friday, 2:39 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Ottawa Avenue.

Friday, 6:56 p.m., Dwight Gilbert Jr., 53, 1112 Perry St., was charged with domestic violence/menacing after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Hill Avenue.

Saturday, 2:36 a.m., Philip Flores, 31, 408 E. High St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and obstructing official business after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.

Monday, 11:28 a.m., a window was broken out of a vehicle parked in the 100 block Ridge Street.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 12:43 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Strain, 37, Wellington, Nev., pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Adam Adamopoulos, 72, Napoleon, pushing it into a vehicle driven by William Price, 40, North Adams, Mich. Adamopoulos was take by Ridgeville Township EMS to the Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Strain was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Friday, 8:44 a.m., a break-in was reported in the 500 block of Richolt Street, Holgate.

Friday, 11:23 p.m., Ohio 281 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Reva Tackett, 74, Findlay, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Saturday, 7:02 p.m., an assault was reported in the 100 block of South East Street, McClure.

Saturday, 8:46 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Bonnie Louy, 78, Grand Rapids, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Sunday, 1:44 a.m., Ryan Zellner, 34, Perrysburg, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged in the 04000 block of Ohio 110, and taken to CCNO.

Napoleon Police

Friday, 12:36 p.m., Myah Rayoum, 18, Napoleon, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 1800 block of Scott Street.

Friday, 9:15 p.m., Brandon Rendon, 49, Defiance, was charged with OVI and marked lanes violation following a traffic on Northcrest Drive.

Saturday, 8:17 p.m., Lynn Vela, 44, Wauseon, was charged with OVI, reckless operation, open container and possession of cocaine after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Friday, 2:54 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 2073 S. Jefferson Ave.

Fire — Friday, 5:44 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 701 Webster St.

Fire — Saturday, 5:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 123 Prospect St.

Fire — Sunday, 1:16 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm 2429 Williams A. Diehl Court.

Fire — Sunday, 8:26 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn on Chippewa Drive.

Fire — Monday, 9:20 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 245 W. Rosewood Ave.

Hicksville

Fire — Sunday, 11:29 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 707 E. Cornelia St.

Fire — Saturday, 3:12 p.m., firefighters were called to a deck fire at 106 W. Arthur St.

Farmer

Fire — Friday, 5:44 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 07305 Scott Road.

