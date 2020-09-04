• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 5:19 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Kenneth Ulrich, 68, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 3:06 a.m., Cory Horn, 49, Auburn, Ind., was charged with driving under suspension and possession of drugs following a traffic stop on Christy Road. His passenger, Whitney Rudder, 32, Defiance, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.
Wednesday, 7:16 a.m., Nathan Wireman, 37, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., Ashley Grond, 34, Bryan, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court follow a traffic stop near Mulligans Bluff and Ohio 15. She was then taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for a suspected overdose. Assisting was the Defiance Fire Department. Additional charges are pending against Grond.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 3:57 p.m., Dillon Freed, 26, Hicksville, was charged with telecommunications harassment following an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kiser Road.
Wednesday, 4:48 p.m., Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 6:29 p.m., on South Clinton Street, the top of a straight truck driven by Fred Holdeman, 53, North Liberty, Ind., struck the CSX Railroad viaduct. The truck continued on. Holdeman was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the truck.
Wednesday, 6:39 p.m., Michael Bonner, 22, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Lucas County. He also was charged with resisting arrest and criminal damaging after an alleged incident in the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue. He was taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 7:39 a.m., on Meuse-Argonne Street, a vehicle driven by Mason Commisso, 19, Hicksville, struck a mailbox. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:59 a.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Holgate Party Mart, 148 Railway Ave., Holgate.
Wednesday, 9:05 a.m., loose cows were reported in the roadway in the area of Henry County roads 424 and 6.
Wednesday, 5:05 p.m., Jeffrey Fisher, 67, Napoleon, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on County Road R, Napoleon, and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:19 p.m., Timothy Miller Sr., 44, Perrysburg, was charged with violating a protection order and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:55 p.m., at County Road 24 and Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Zelaya Dunia, 48, Hattiesburg, Miss., pulled into the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by Jeffery Fleischmann, 50, Stryker. Dunia was cited for failure to yield. Fleischmann was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 8:05 a.m., on a U.S. 24 exit in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Ashley Valle, 35, 618 Ravine Ave., Defiance, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by David Plasencia, 40, 401 Northfield Ave., Defiance. Valle was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 12:51 p.m., Alvin Gerken, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 7:44 p.m., Debra Wamer-Lopez, 52, Wauseon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on North Perry Street.
• Fire
Jewell
Fire — Thursday, 2:17 p.m., firefighters were called to an unattended campfire at Independence Dam State Park, 27722 Defiance County Road 424.
