• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Sunday, 11:02 a.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 13000 block of Fruit Ridge Road.

Monday, 10:20 a.m., traffic cones were reported stolen from the 400 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.

Monday, 10:05 p.m., Bill Cain, 78, Defiance, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 25000 Mekus Road and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Tuesday, 3:30 a.m., Joshua Grimm, 23, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Tuesday, 9:14 a.m., Axle Roark, 31, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 6:32 a.m., on County Road 13 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Erin Yoder, 36, Napoleon, struck a deer. She was taken by Liberty Township EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Monday, 10:51 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Brooks Behnfeldt, 18, Napoleon, swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle and struck a utility pole. She and her passenger, Oakley Behnfeldt, Napoleon, were taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Behnfeldt was cited for failure to control.

Monday, 3:16 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Shawn McCullough, 18, Delta, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Amya Quintanilla, 16, Archbold. McCullough was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the McCullough vehicle and moderate to the Quintanilla vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 8:06 p.m., Kareem Johnson, 36, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 3:50 a.m., a report of criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Wayne Park Drive.

Fulton Sheriff

Monday, 8:05 a.m., on County Road 25 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Emily Taylor, 24, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 7:02 p.m., firefighters were called to a transformer fire on Fallen Timbers Drive.

Fire — Monday, 8:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation in the area of North Clinton and East High streets.

