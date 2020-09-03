• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 27, 9:04 p.m., on Williams County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Pepper Cain, 52, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Aug. 28, 2:25 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Claire Homier, 17, 22419 Deerfield Lane, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Darlene Kimpel, 64, Hicksville. Homier was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 7:45 p.m., on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Nichols, 61, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:20 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Wade, 41, Antwerp, struck tire debris on the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:47 a.m., at Domersville and Elliott roads, a vehicle driven by Bryan Gonzalez, 34, Napoleon, was pulling a trailer and pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Ashley Lotz, 31, Defiance, causing a collision. The trailer became detached. Lotz was taken by Jewell EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Gonzalez was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Lotz vehicle. No damage estimate was available on the Gonzalez vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 27, 9:47 a.m., Ethan Greenwalt, 18, Hicksville, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and no operator's license after an alleged incident on Rosedale Road.
Saturday, 5:44 a.m., Julie Zipfel, 40, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 5:46 a.m., Jaclyn Quintero, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 3:16 a.m., Nathan Jewell, 32, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 2:16 p.m., a license plate was reported stolen in the 25000 block of Bowman Road.
Monday, 5:06 p.m., Bill Cain, 78, Defiance, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 25000 block of Mekus Road. He was taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., Cain Pearson, 23, Edgerton, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Tuesday, 4:58 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 08000 block of Ohio 66.
Wednesday, 7:16 a.m., Nathan Wire, 38, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Defiance Police
Aug. 26, 11:48 a.m., West Sessions and Nicholas streets, a vehicle driven by Pearl Reyna, 64, 209 Hilton Ave., struck vehicles driven by Jessica Flores, 28, Sherwood, and Alexis Shawver, 21, 684 Chippewa Drive. Reyna was cited for failure to yield, while Flores was cited for driving under FRA suspension. Damage was heavy to the Flores and Reyna vehicles and moderate to the Shawver vehicle.
Aug. 28, Allan Froelich, 28, 530 Degler St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Martin Street.
Saturday, 1:31 p.m., on Summit Street, a vehicle driven by Madison Ankney, 17, 406 Summit St., struck the rear of a parked vehicle owned by Rosemary Maldonado, Toledo. Ankney was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Maldonado vehicle and moderate to the Ankney vehicle.
Saturday, 7:33 p.m., Josh Evans, 38, 521 Hopkins St., was charged with ethnic intimidation after he allegedly intimidated juveniles in the 200 block of Hopkins Street and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:51 a.m., Joshua Timbers, 33, 807 Harrison Ave., was charged with OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Harrison Avenue.
Monday, 3:33 p.m., Dillon Freed, 26, 848 King St., was charged with telecommunications harassment after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kiser Road.
Monday, 4:34 p.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Darbyshire Drive.
Monday, 5:14 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Kroger gas station, 1856 E. Second St.
Tuesday, 1:45 p.m., a trailer was reported stolen from the 800 block of Karnes Avenue.
Tuesday, 2:37 p.m., Jacy Barnwell, 28, 1726 Durango Drive, was arrested on a warrant.
Tuesday, 9:15 p.m., Travis Schoenitz, 30, 616 Hopkins St., was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on Hopkins Street.
Tuesday, 11:49 p.m., William Evans, 18, Citra, Fla., was charged with OVI and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on North Clinton Street.
Wednesday, 7:15 a.m., a 15-year-old Defiance female was charged with delinquency by means of domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1000 block of Ralston Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 8:29 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Leffler, 26, Grand Rapids, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:13 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Madison Baughman, 17, Kunkle, struck a ditch and came to rest in a cornfield. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:31 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Flatrock Township, a garbage truck driven by Justin Jackman, 29, 1119 Thurman St., Defiance, left the roadway and came to rest on its side in ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 10:27 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 00100 block of County Road B, Holgate.
Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., at Ohio 109 and Maple Street in Liberty Center, vehicles driven by Theresa Eitzman, 61, Liberty Center, and Hope Oelkrug, 16, Liberty Center, collided. Damage was moderate to the Eitzman vehicle and light to the Oelkrug vehicle.
Tuesday, 8:18 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 200 block of East Street, Liberty Center.
Wednesday, 8:59 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Railway Avenue, Holgate.
Wednesday, 11:47 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Marion Township, the arm of a pedestrian, Nathan Welch, 40, Wauseon, was struck by a mirror on a passing vehicle that left the scene. Welch was not injured.
Wednesday, 2:29 p.m., a combine was reported in a ditch at Ohio 109 and County Road E. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:04 p.m., a theft was reported at the Comfort Inn, 590 Bonaparte Drive.
Monday, 7:14 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of Euclid Avenue.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 12:44 p.m., at Third and Willow streets, a vehicle driven by Krystal Ramos, 36, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Kandace Martinez, 34, Wauseon. Ramos was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 3:46 p.m., on Walnut Street, a vehicle driven by Yolanda Anderson, 40, Wauseon, backed from a drive and struck a vehicle driven by Victor Riegsecker, 79, Wauseon. Anderson was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Noble Township
Fire — Tuesday, 9:43 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 10569 Honeysuckle Lane.
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 8:32 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 705 Deatrick St.
Hicksville
Fire — Tuesday, 10:19 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 204 W. High St.
