• Police reports
State Patrol
Sept 23, 5:37 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Patrick Bishop, 62, 21270 Switzer Road, struck a ditch and stone embankment. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 3:41 p.m., at Lake Road and Ohio 18, a vehicle driven by Shelby Sowles, 16, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Brittanie Yant, 28, 17929 County Road 424. The Yant vehicle then overturned. Yant and her passenger, Faith Sholl, 9, and Jackson Stork, 9, both of 17929 County Road 424, were taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Yant vehicle and moderate to the Sowles vehicle.
Friday, 8:24 p.m., on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Darin Franz, 40, Monroeville, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 19, 3:35 p.m., at Mansfield and Schubert roads, a utility vehicle driven by a 12-year-old boy struck a vehicle driven by Tyhanna Wolff, 19, Continental. No injuries were reported. The boy was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the utility vehicle and light to the Wolff vehicle.
Sept. 20, 10:26 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by David Funes, 42, Bryan, left the roadway and drove through a field before crossing Beerbower Road. The vehicle then struck a ditch and went through another field, causing damage to crops. The driver reportedly was experiencing a medical issue at the time of the crash. Funes was taken by Sherwood EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with suspected serious injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sept. 22, 8:22 p.m., at Hire Road and Ohio 18 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Hayden Dales, 16, 1800 Maumee Drive, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Douglas Rittenhouse, 48, 8731 Fox Chase Lane. Dales was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sept. 22, 9:14 p.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Norman Kauffman, 33, Grabill, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sept. 23, 7:09 a.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Troy Reed, 56, 2121 Shawnee Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:02 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Sydney King, 18, 28595 Defiance-Ayersville Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:25 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 12000 block of the Ohio-Indiana State Line Road.
Sunday, 11:02 p.m., a theft was reported in the 13000 block of Fruit Ridge Road.
Monday, 10:20 a.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Defiance Police
Sept. 19, 11:51 a.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Toby Heath, 34, Oakwood, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by David Hammersmith, 35, 1057 Grove St. Heath was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sept. 22, 7:11 p.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Susan Amore, 67, 908 Dotterer St., passed a bicycle ridden by Richard Bussing, 61, 24428 Bowman Road, striking his hand. Amore was cited for OVI and a marked lanes violation. No injuries were reported. The vehicles were not damaged.
Sept. 23, 1:22 p.m., on Fifth Street, a vehicle driven by Tammy Stecher, 57, 325 Fifth St., back from a drive and struck a vehicle driven by Ladonna Maynard, 47, 820 Chippewa Drive. Stecher was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 3:35 p.m., Richard Horn Jr., 33, 1160 S. Clinton St., was arrested on a probation violation holder.
Saturday, 2:14 p.m., a 15-year-old Defiance girl was charged with delinquency by means of domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Sept. 23, 9:27 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Roxanne Johnson, 40, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:57 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Clifford Watson, 49, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:51 a.m., on County Road M in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Betsey Myers, 19, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:56 p.m., a golf cart was reported stolen from the 04000 block of Ohio 110, McClure.
Sunday, 7:04 p.m., on Scott Street in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Doris Scott, 72, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Skyler Plotts, 30, Napoleon. Scott was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 1:59 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 1400 block of Scott Street.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Saturday, 9:20 p.m., Miracle Durden, 19, Toledo, was charged with possession of narcotics after a traffic stop on Westmont Avenue.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m., Charles Vonseggern Jr., 64, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, 2:26 p.m., Jennifer Howe, 46, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Sept. 23, 6:25 p.m., at Ohio 2 and County Road 24, a vehicle driven by Shirley Brown, 72, Fayette, struck a vehicle driven by Tye Williams, 63, Frisco, Texas. Brown was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 9:46 p.m., firefighters were called to a large open burn at 15153 Power Dam Road.
Fire — Monday, 2:16 p.m., firefighters were called to 417 Summit St. for a report of arcing power lines.
Fire — Monday, 7:02 p.m., firefighters were called to a utility pole fire in the 1200 block of Fallen Timbers Blvd.
Fire — Monday, 8:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoke investigation on North Clinton Street, in the vicinity of Broadway Avenue, but found nothing.
Hicksville
Fire — Friday, 6:51 p.m., firefighters were called to a campfire investigation at 329 Chicago Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 4:12 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 908 Haver Drive.
