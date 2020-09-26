• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 8:05 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Victoria Carroll, 24, Lima, struck a guardrail, then went left of center and struck a second guardrail. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:41 a.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Troy Spencer, 56, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:53 a.m., on Coy Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Nichols, 32, Ney, swerved to avoid a cat, left the roadway and struck a rock and tree before overturning. Nichols and her passenger, Kaylynn Deetz, 13, Ney, were taken by New-Washington Township EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 3:37 p.m., on Williams County Road H-50, a truck driven by Everett Lashaway, 17, West Unity, swerved to avoid a deer and struck a ditch and utility pole, before overturning. Lashaway was taken by a family member to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the truck. He was cited failure to control.
Thursday, 4:55 p.m., on Williams County Road 15, a northbound SUV driven by Michael Fox, 44, Pioneer, went left of center and collided with a southbound truck driven by Rachel Sharo, 26, Pioneer. Sharo was taken by Williams County EMS to Cameron Hospital, Angola, Ind., with suspected minor injuries. Fox was cited for left of center, OVI and driving under suspension. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Police
Sept. 8, 8:26 p.m., Joshua Villanueva Sr., 32, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an alleged incident at the residence.
Sept. 19, 11:13 p.m., Bruce Sowder, 27, Paulding, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following an alleged incident in the 700 block of West Second Street, and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:51 p.m., on Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Arleta Hammon, 85, 15091 County Road 169, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Jesus Moreno, 69, Cecil. Hammon was cited for failure to signal before changing lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 1:57 p.m., Anthony Parcher, 29, no permanent address, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 1900 block of South Jefferson Avenue and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 4:01 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Milwaukee Avenue.
Thursday, 6:43 p.m., a car hauler trailer was reported in the 25000 block of Elliott Road.
Thursday, 9:55 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 8:42 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of Catalina Drive.
Friday, 10:18 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 600 block of West First Street.
Friday, 11:13 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Clinton Street.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 7:09 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Tara Spears, 29, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 2:36 p.m., at Upton and East Second streets in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Kathie Godeke, 63, Custar, struck a vehicle driven by Neil Coatsworth, 53, Onondaga, Mich. Godeke was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Godeke was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Godeke vehicle and light to the Coatsworth vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:09 a.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by David Reed, 56, 2121 Shawnee Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:38 a.m., on Watson Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Christina Payton, 40, 1562 Westgate Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:52 a.m., on Cicero Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Kathleen Rupp, 79, Edgerton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 12:24 a.m., Natalie Babcock, 28, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas.
Thursday, 1:44 p.m., Michael Browder, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas.
Friday, 5 a.m., the following were arrested on warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court: Adams Wright, 22, Defiance; Steven Fitch, 18, 1939 E. Second St.; and Donald Lester, 48, Degler Street.
Friday, 7:48 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Sally Leonard, 63, 583 Briarheath Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 10:17 a.m., U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, vehicles driven by Ray Patterson, 28, Wauseon, and Jack Green, 76, Grove City, collided. Patterson was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Patterson vehicle and light to the Green vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:27 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Roxanne Johnson, 40, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 7:32 a.m., a burglary was reported the Napoleon Motor Inn, 179 E. Maumee Ave.
Wednesday, 8:34 a.m., a theft was reported at the Henry County Hospital, 1600 E. Riverview Ave.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Jeremy Vold, 46, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates following a traffic stop on West Clinton Street.
Thursday, 1:17 p.m., on Graceway Drive, a vehicle driven by Kevin Herren, 26, Napoleon, was traveling on a closed road to a residence. The vehicle had to back up due to a moving cement truck, struck a trench in the roadway and damaged a newly poured curb. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:03 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Paulding Sheriff
Sept. 16, 1:40 p.m., a theft was reported in the 22000 block County Road 128, Oakwood.
Sept. 17, 9:57 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 18000 block of County Road 1027.
Sept. 18, 6:46 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of West Perry Street, Grover Hill.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 4:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 2035 Ginter Road.
Fire — Thursday, 1:08 p.m., firefighters were called to an investigation at 502 Holgate Ave.
Fire — Thursday, 8:23 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn on Kiser Road.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Wednesday, 9:38 p.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire at 06610 Ohio 66.
Noble Township
Fire — Thursday, 9:42 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 22474 Ohio 15.
Napoleon
Fire — Thursday, 3:24 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire on County Road 17D. Providing mutual aid were Florida/Flatrock and Jewell fire departments. The fire was caused by a tire that came off of a trailer. The tire had caught fire, igniting brush along the roadway.
