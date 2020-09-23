• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 8:30 p.m., on Fulton County Road 10 in Royalton Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Smith, 24, Lyons, struck a ditch and overturned. Smith was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 3:26 p.m., at Ohio routes 120 and 109 in Fulton County's Royalton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Angie Awls, 42, Toledo, ran a stop sign and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Taylor Sheehan, 19, Delta. The Awls vehicle then struck a stopped vehicle driven by Michael Pupos, 49, Delta. Awls and her passenger, Brandel Rudolph, 30, Toledo, were taken by Fulton County EMS to Toledo Hospital with suspected minor and serious injuries, respectively. Condition updates were unavailable. Awls was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 15, 6:27 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road, a vehicle driven by Michael Baldridge, 64, 1710 Ayersville Ave., went off the right side of the roadway into a field. The vehicle came back onto the roadway and went off the left side into another field. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sept. 15, 4:10 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Tamara Robarge, 61, Bryan, pulled from a private drive and struck a bike ridden by Migel Salaz, 62, 204 W. Second St., who was ejected. Salaz transported himself to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Sept. 16, 5:23 a.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Veronica North, 53, 211 Jackson Ave., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:59 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Ward, 24, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Monday, 3:58 p.m., clothing was reported stolen from the 200 block of Hopkins Street.
Monday, 6:28 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Tuesday, 10:03 a.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Milwaukee Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 8:06 a.m., a phone was reported stolen from the 00400 block of Ohio 281.
Monday, 7:44 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Luke Reisner, 31, Amherst, Ma., attempted to pass a slowing vehicle driven by Brenda Zumfelde, 48, Napoleon, causing a collision. Reisner was cited for a passing violation. Zumfelde was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 6:45 a.m., on County Road 21 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Gagnon, 61, 30612 Coressel Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:32 a.m., a political sign was reported stolen in the 200 block of East Front Street.
Monday, 3:06 p.m., Qwynn Rowland, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from adult probation.
Monday, 3:29 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Brandie Zuber, 28, 107 Ridge St., turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Robin Simons, 45, Holgate, causing a collision. Both drivers were taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Zuber was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Monday, 6:20 p.m., a theft was reported on Park Court.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 12:32 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 316 Carpenter Road.
