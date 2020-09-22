• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 12:30 a.m., on Farmer-Mark Road, a vehicle driven by Lester Trowbridge, 51, Mark Center, struck a guardrail, went left of center and struck a second guardrail, coming to rest in a field. He and his passenger, Ramona Myers, 47, Mark Center, were taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 9 a.m., on Fulton County Road 25, a vehicle driven by Kyle West, 32, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 9:44 p.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Saul Maldonado, 32, Ridgeville Corners, hit a utility pole and rolled several times, coming to rest in a field. He was taken by Richland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 1:28 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at 27986 Defiance-Ayersville Road.
Friday, 8:40 p.m., Kevin Norden, 57, and Lynda Norden, 56, both of 23233 Flory Road, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Monday, 12:33 a.m., Austin Riter, 20, Montpelier, was arrested on a temporary protection order violation after an alleged incident in Sherwood.
Monday, 10:10 a.m., Trent Feeney, 50, 1939 E. Second St., was arrested on a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sept. 14, 7:40 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Jeannette Minnie-Shirkey, 46, 1488 S. Jackson Ave., ran a red light, striking a vehicle driven by Lane Good, 22, Napoleon. Minnie-Shirkey was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Minnie-Shirkey was treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Sept. 16, 7:43 a.m., in a Palmer Drive roundabout, a vehicle driven by Lynette Hill, 46, 826 Harrison Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Ericha Hunt, 39, Continental. Hill was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Hill vehicle and light to the Hunt vehicle.
Friday, 8:02 p.m., Crystal Luke, 35, 826 Jefferson Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Hopkins Street. She was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:50 p.m., Natasha Ryan, 33, 733 Summit St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. She was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:40 a.m., Kylee Aldrich, 26, 1118 Ottawa Ave., was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident at the residence. She was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:57 p.m., Jason Dufresney, 37, 740 Harrison Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:02 p.m., a mailbox was reported vandalized in the 1900 block of Redwood Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 2:18 p.m., on County Road E in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Keith Sonnenberg, 78, Malinta, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 3:33 p.m., political signs were reported stolen from the 800 block of Coon Hollow Drive.
Friday. 6:35 p.m., political signs were reported stolen from the 00800 block of County Road 4, Liberty Center.
Sunday, 2:39 p.m., Abel Flores, 47, Defiance, was charged with OVI, open container and public indecency after an alleged incident in the 100 block of North Wilhelm Street, Holgate.
Sunday, 6:48 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Kody Rashle, 19, Fayette, struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 8:10 a.m., on County Road X in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Leah Beltran, 16, Wauseon, struck a tree. Beltran was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 9:52 a.m., money was reported stolen in an alleged scam in the 800 block of Daggett Drive.
Fulton Sheriff
Friday, 6:42 p.m., on Fulton County Road C, a vehicle driven by Jacob Zumfelde, 21, Napoleon, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Cortney Ryhal, 22, Archbold. Damage was moderate to the vehicles. Zumfelde was cited for assured clear distance.
Wauseon Police
Sunday, 9:23 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by David Harman, 49, Wauseon, collided with a vehicle driven by Trisha Nofziger, 33, Lyons. Harman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 1:46 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 20891 County Road 424.
Fire — Sunday, 3:32 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.
Monday, 9:18 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1160 Integrity Drive.
Ney-Washington
Fire — Friday, 7:20 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 345 E. Main St., Ney.
Highland Township
Fire — Saturday, 6:18 a.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire on Steinmaier Road.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Monday, 4:17 p.m., firefighters were called to a shed fire at 06383 Christy Road. Providing mutual aid was Noble Township Fire Department.
