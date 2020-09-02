• Police reports

State Patrol

Aug. 27, 9:04 p.m., on Williams County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Pepper Cain, 52, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Aug. 28, 2:25 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Claire Homier, 17, 22419 Deerfield Lane, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Darlene Kimpel, 64, Hicksville. Homier was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Defiance Sheriff

Saturday, 5:44 a.m., Julie Zipfel, 40, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, 5:46 a.m., Jaclyn Quintero, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 3:16 a.m., Nathan Jewell, 32, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 2:16 p.m., a license plate was reported stolen in the 25000 block of Bowman Road.

Monday, 5:06 p.m., Bill Cain, 78, Defiance, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 25000 block of Mekus Road. He was taken to CCNO.

Defiance Police

Aug. 26, 11:48 a.m., West Sessions and Nicholas streets, a vehicle driven by Pearl REyna, 64, 209 Hilton Ave., struck vehicles driven by Jessica Flores, 28, Sherwood, and Alexis Shawver, 21, 684 Chippewa Drive. Reyna was cited for failure to yield, while Flores was cited for driving under FRA suspension. Damage was heavy to the Flores and Reyna vehicles and moderate to the Shawver vehicle.

Aug. 28, Allan Froelich, 28, 530 Degler St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Martin Street.

Saturday, 1:31 p.m., on Summit Street, a vehicle driven by Madison Ankney, 17, 406 Summit St., struck the rear of a parked vehicle owned by Rosemary Maldonado, Toledo. Ankney was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Maldonado vehicle and moderate to the Ankney vehicle.

Monday, 3:33 p.m., Dillon Freed, 26, 848 King St., was charged with telecommunications harassment after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kiser Road.

Monday, 4:34 p.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Darbyshire Drive.

Monday, 5:14 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Kroger gas station, 1856 E. Second St.

Henry Sheriff

Sunday, 8:29 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Leffler, 26, Grand Rapids, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 3:13 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Madison Baughman, 17, Kunkle, struck a ditch and came to rest in a cornfield. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 5:04 p.m., a theft was reported at the Comfort Inn, 590 Bonaparte Drive.

Monday, 7:14 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of Euclid Avenue.

• Fire

Noble Township

Fire — Tuesday, 9:43 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 10569 Honeysuckle Lane.

