• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 27, 9:04 p.m., on Williams County Road 13 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Pepper Cain, 52, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Aug. 28, 2:25 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Claire Homier, 17, 22419 Deerfield Lane, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Darlene Kimpel, 64, Hicksville. Homier was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 5:44 a.m., Julie Zipfel, 40, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 5:46 a.m., Jaclyn Quintero, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 3:16 a.m., Nathan Jewell, 32, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 2:16 p.m., a license plate was reported stolen in the 25000 block of Bowman Road.
Monday, 5:06 p.m., Bill Cain, 78, Defiance, was charged with criminal trespassing after an alleged incident in the 25000 block of Mekus Road. He was taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Aug. 26, 11:48 a.m., West Sessions and Nicholas streets, a vehicle driven by Pearl REyna, 64, 209 Hilton Ave., struck vehicles driven by Jessica Flores, 28, Sherwood, and Alexis Shawver, 21, 684 Chippewa Drive. Reyna was cited for failure to yield, while Flores was cited for driving under FRA suspension. Damage was heavy to the Flores and Reyna vehicles and moderate to the Shawver vehicle.
Aug. 28, Allan Froelich, 28, 530 Degler St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Martin Street.
Saturday, 1:31 p.m., on Summit Street, a vehicle driven by Madison Ankney, 17, 406 Summit St., struck the rear of a parked vehicle owned by Rosemary Maldonado, Toledo. Ankney was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Maldonado vehicle and moderate to the Ankney vehicle.
Monday, 3:33 p.m., Dillon Freed, 26, 848 King St., was charged with telecommunications harassment after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Kiser Road.
Monday, 4:34 p.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Darbyshire Drive.
Monday, 5:14 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Kroger gas station, 1856 E. Second St.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 8:29 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Leffler, 26, Grand Rapids, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 3:13 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Madison Baughman, 17, Kunkle, struck a ditch and came to rest in a cornfield. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:04 p.m., a theft was reported at the Comfort Inn, 590 Bonaparte Drive.
Monday, 7:14 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of Euclid Avenue.
• Fire
Noble Township
Fire — Tuesday, 9:43 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 10569 Honeysuckle Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.