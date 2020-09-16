• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 3:18 a.m., on Paulding County Road 138 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Finfrock, 35, Paulding, went out of control and veered off the left side of the roadway. Finfrock was transported by Paulding EMS to Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Ind. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 4:27 p.m., a vehicle driven by Chandra Sprow, 46, 2244 Evergreen Drive, was going westbound through the intersection of Stadium Drive and North Clinton Street when it collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Peggy Bishop, 81, 731 Hopkins Street. Bishop was cited for failure to stop at a red light. Damage to the Sprow vehicle was heavy, damage to the Bishop vehicle was light.
Monday, 3:50 p.m., Michael Schoeff, Jr., 1983 Jefferson Ave., was arrested for domestic violence following the report of a disturbance at that address. He was transported to the Community Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Monday, 11:42 p.m., Nicole Richardson, 33, 1246 Myrna St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
Hicksville Police
Saturday, 12:24 p.m., a northbound vehicle driven by Ronald Stoy, 84, Hamilton, Ind., attempted to turn east from Rock Street on to High Street, colliding with an eastbound vehicle on High Street driven John Chittenden, 38, Avilla, Ind. Stoy was cited for failure to yield for a left turn. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 9:26 a.m., a report was received for the theft of cans from a recycling center on Monroe Township Road 11 L.
Monday, 10:35 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ronald German, 78, Deshler, struck a road closed sign at Henry County Road 11. He was cited for assured clear distance. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Monday, 6:51 p.m., a report of criminal damaging was received from the 600 block of North Perry Street, Napoleon. A door was damaged.
Monday, 7:59 p.m., on US24 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Edin Sabic, 32, Fort Wayne, struck the rear of a westbound semi-trailer driven by Anrea Linke, 37, Genoa. The Linke vehicle had been pulled off the north side of the westbound lanes and was attempting to pull back on to the right lane when struck. Sabic was cited for assured clear distance. Damage to the Sabic vehicle was heavy, damage to the Linke trailer was moderate.
