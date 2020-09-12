• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 4, 8 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Vickie Grinnell, 53, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:49 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole Stout, 43, Malinta, struck a turkey. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:06 a.m., Jonathon Gill, 46, Pioneer, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 10:38 a.m., a bike was reported stolen in the 700 block of Logan Street.
Thursday, 10:51 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Darbyshire Drive.
Thursday, 12:36 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen in the 500 block of East Second Street.
Friday, 11:01 a.m., a bike was reported stolen in the 500 block of Haig Street.
Friday, 11:43 a.m., an assault was reported in the 400 block of Carter Road.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:35 p.m., an assault was reported on County Road 3.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 2 p.m., at Freedom Drive and Oakwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jack Schliesser, 61, Defiance, struck a vehicle driven by James Maney, 59, Wauseon. Maney and his passenger, Sharon Thompson, 57, Trinity, N.C., were taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Schliesser was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 400 block of Appian Avenue.
Thursday, 2:02 a.m., Allen Pedigo, 29, Toledo, was served two warrants while he was at CCNO.
Thursday, 11:53 a.m., Anthony Wright, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Paulding Sheriff
Sept. 3, 4:37 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 07000 block of Broughton Street, Paulding.
Sept. 5, 12:48 p.m., a theft was reported 07000 block of County Road 177, Oakwood.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 6:29 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 889 Summit St.
Fire — Thursday, 10:54 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 324 W. High St.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 7:29 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at N-516 County Road 15C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.