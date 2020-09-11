• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Sept. 4, 8 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Vickie Grinnell, 53, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 7:49 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole Stout, 43, Malinta, struck a turkey. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 10:38 a.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of Logan Street.

Thursday, 10:51 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Darbyshire Drive.

Thursday, 12:36 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen in the 500 block of East Second Street.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 9:35 p.m., an assault was reported on County Road 3. 

Napoleon Police

Tuesday, 2 p.m., at Freedom Drive and Oakwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jack Schliesser, 61, Defiance, struck a vehicle driven by James Maney, 59, Wauseon. Maney and his passenger, Sharon Thompson, 57, Trinity, N.C., were taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Schliesser was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.

Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 400 block of Appian Avenue.

Thursday, 2:02 a.m., Allen Pedigo, 29, Toledo, was served two warrants while at CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff

Sept. 3, 4:37 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 07000 block of Broughton Street, Paulding.

Sept. 5, 12:48 p.m., a theft was reported 07000 block of County Road 177, Oakwood.

• Fire

Napoleon

Fire — Wednesday, 7:29 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at N-516 County Road 15C.

