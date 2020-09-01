• Police reports
Henry Sheriff
Aug. 24, 4:01 p.m., on County Road 3 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Lee Groll, 66, Manitou Beach, Mich., was towing a truck that came off the strap and rolled down down a hill. Groll was cited for having an unsecured load.
Thursday, 3:22 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by William Sherman, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Brandon Lynch, 16, Wauseon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 5:18 p.m. a vehicle driven by Telor Austin, 34, Archbold was traveling east on County Road V in Ridgeville Township when it struck a deer that came onto the roadway.
Thursday, 8:11 p.m., responded to a report at 676 County Road P36, Napoleon, of cash stolen from a vehicle on the property.
Thursday, 11:18 p.m., on County Road V in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Telori Austin, 34, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 3:23 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Sean Hoops, 17, Deshler, was exiting a ramp and went out of control. The vehicle went across both eastbound lanes, through the median and across the westbound lanes. Hoops was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:31 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a semi driven by Senad Hasic, 49, Fort Wayne, left the roadway, struck a ditch and fence, coming to rest in a field. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:32 a.m., after a traffic stop at County Road S and County Road 15, Gerardo Morales, 28, Leipsic was charged with DUI, failure to stay in marked lanes and speed.
Sunday, 8:29 p.m., a vehicle driven by Nicholas Leffler26, Grand Rapids, was traveling east on County Road 424 when it struck a deer that ran onto the roadway.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 1:06 a.m. served a warrant to Nathan Jewell, 32, Napoleon.
Wauseon Police
Aug. 26, 6:51 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jason Morey, 43, Wauseon, pulled from a private drive and collided with a motorcycle ridden by Austin Burgin, 24, Bryan. Damage was light to the vehicles. Morey was cited for failure to yield.
Saturday, 11:41 a.m., on Chestnut Street, a vehicle struck a parked van owned by Robert Wurns, Wauseon, and left the scene. Damage was light to the Wurns vehicle.
