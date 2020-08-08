• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 1:03 p.m., at Ohio's 114 and 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Citali Montiel, 39, Van Wert, failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by Michael Leffel, 63, Bryan. Leffel's vehicle continued off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Leffel was transported by Payne EMS to Paulding County Hospital. Assisting were the Paulding County's Sheriff's Office and Payne Fire Department.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 6:54 a.m., a break-in was reported at McCarthy's, 08373 Ohio 66, Defiance. Taken were motorcycles and other related merchandise. Additional information was unavailable. The incident remains under investigation.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., on Carpenter Road, south of Allen Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Lewis, 31, Archbold, went off the right side of the road into the gravel. Lewis overcorrected the vehicle, which went off the left side of the roadway where it struck a mailbox at 03635 Carpenter Road. The vehicle continued in the ditch. The vehicle sustained heavy damage. Lewis was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 10:57 a.m., Maurice Mouton, 29, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 6:14 p.m., Russell Hall, 45, 4317 Rolling Meadows Blvd., and Brandon Imhoff, 18, Napoleon, were charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at 4317 Rolling Meadows Blvd.
Thursday, 9:21 a.m., James Craig, 20, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and transported from Allen County Jail to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Thursday, 4:40 p.m., a gas drive-off was reported at 130 E. Main St., Ney.
Friday, 12:13 p.m., Orman Goings II, 34, Latty, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Defiance Police
Aug. 1, 4:24 p.m., Larena McCloud, 47, 14978 Dohoney Road, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 11:15 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of Grover Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:49 a.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Lindsey Bowling, 32, 25278 Watson Road, crossed the fog line, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway. Bowling overcorrected the vehicle a second time, causing it to go off the right side of the road and strike a tree. The vehicle sustained heavy damage. Bowling was taken to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Fire and Rescue. Bowling was cited for speed.
Wednesday, 11:39 p.m., Annalece Heroy, 21, Liberty Center, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on East Street in Liberty Center.
Thursday, 4:03 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Virginia Cassabaum, 74, Custar, struck a ditch. She was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was light to the vehicle. She was cited for OVI.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 10:15 a.m., Donald Haley, 41, Bryan, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Oakwood Avenue.
Wednesday, 11:28 p.m., Eric Konwinski, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants from Fulton and Williams counties and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
• Fire
Highland Township
Fire — Thursday, 9:55 p.m., firefighters were called to a bonfire at 27947 Watson Road.
