• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 6:28 a.m., on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Roth, 32, Angola, Ind., left the roadway and went down a small embankment before overturning and coming to rest in a field. He was cited for failure to control. Roth sustained minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 11:14 a.m., at Ohio 2 and Fulton County Road 19 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Sandra Armstrong, 77, Wauseon, turned short and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Melissa Lamb, 50, Pettisville. Armstrong was cited for driving left of center. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 7:45 a.m., at Paulding County roads 151 and 24, a vehicle driven by Gerald Rogers, 80, Van Wert, pulled into the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by Candi Egnor, 44, Oakwood. Rogers was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, with suspected serious injuries. Egnor was taken by Grover Hill EMS to Van Wert Health with suspected moderate injuries. Condition updates were unavailable.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 19, 9:37 p.m., on Mill in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Brenda Newman, 62, 19584 Schick Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Aug. 21, 8:25 p.m., on Coy Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Clint Doan, 61, 17041 Gipe Road, left the roadway and struck a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for OVI.
Tuesday, 6:32 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Stacey Rioux, 52, 430 Rulf St., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:55 p.m., Ruth Pardi-Mohr, 57, Highland Center Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. She was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 11:26 p.m., April Phillips, 35, Hicksville, was arrested on warrants from Defiance Municipal and Defiance County Common Pleas courts.
Friday, 12:10 p.m., Noah Daly, 37, Monroe, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Lucas County.
Defiance Police
Monday, 11:06 a.m., Michelle Thacker, 53, 210 Ruth Ann Drive, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Wednesday, 2:24 p.m., Steven Fitch, 18, 1010 Harrison Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:34 p.m., a 12-year-old male was charged with delinquency by means of unruliness after an alleged incident on Evan Drive.
Thursday, 2:20 a.m., Alan Mason, 22, 828 Karnes Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 7:35 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 4:52 p.m., Jason George, 36, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Dekalb County, Ind.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:59 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Fawcett, 61, Archbold, passed a vehicle driven by Douglas Marihugh, 58, Archbold, and merged back into his lane too soon, striking the Marihugh vehicle. Fawcett was cited for a marked lanes violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:41 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Mancy Hartson, 43, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jessica Stover, 34, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., a theft was reported at Wild Bill's Tobacco, 1420 Scott St.
Wednesday, 7:46 p.m., Joseph Brown, 51, Napoleon, was cited for open container and OVI following a traffic stop on Glenwood Avenue.
Wednesday, 10 p.m., Joaquin Perez, 19, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant for assault and menacing.
Thursday, 3:16 a.m., Arion Smith, 18, Fayette, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Appian Avenue.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., a phone was reported stolen from the 600 block of Independence Drive.
Fulton Sheriff
Aug. 20, 7:18 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Fulton County's German Township, a motorcycle ridden by Thomas Skiver, 31, Archbold, began leaking gas and caught fire. Skiver was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. Damage was heavy to the motorcycle.
Wednesday, 3:12 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Pablo Perez, 42, Archbold, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Austin Bonter, 23, Ravenna, Mich. Perez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to both vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 3:34 p.m., firefighters were called to a burning complaint at 1047 S. Clinton St.
Fire — Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 701 Webster St.
Fire — Thursday, 12:13 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 557 Fugate Drive.
Fire — Thursday, 12:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a truck fire on the ramp at Ohio 281 and County Road 424.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 2:20 a.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 1356 Spencerville St.
Fire — Thursday, 4:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 1356 Spencerville St.
Fire — Thursday, 4:14 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 529 N. Main St.
