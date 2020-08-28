• Police reports

State Patrol

Monday, 6:28 a.m., on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Roth, 32, Angola, Ind., left the roadway and went down a small embankment before overturning and coming to rest in a field. He was cited for failure to control. Roth sustained minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Monday, 11:14 a.m., at Ohio 2 and Fulton County Road 19 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Sandra Armstrong, 77, Wauseon, turned short and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Melissa Lamb, 50, Pettisville. Armstrong was cited for driving left of center. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Defiance Sheriff

Tuesday, 6:32 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Stacey Rioux, 52, 430 Rulf St., struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 9:55 p.m., Ruth Pardi-Mohr, 57, Highland Center Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. She was taken to CCNO.

Defiance Police

Monday, 11:06 a.m., Michelle Thacker, 53, 210 Ruth Ann Drive, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.

Wednesday, 2:24 p.m., Steven Fitch, 18, 1010 Harrison Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 10:34 p.m., a 12-year-old male was charged with delinquency by means of unruliness after an alleged incident on Evan Drive.

Thursday, 2:20 a.m., Alan Mason, 22, 828 Karnes Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Hicksville Police

Wednesday, 4:52 p.m., Jason George, 36, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Dekalb County, Ind.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 4:59 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Fawcett, 61, Archbold, passed a vehicle driven by Douglas Marihugh, 58, Archbold, and merged back into his lane too soon, striking the Marihugh vehicle. Fawcett was cited for a marked lanes violation. Damage was light to the vehicles.   

Napoleon Police

Monday, 5:41 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Mancy Hartson, 43, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jessica Stover, 34, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., a theft was reported at Wild Bill's Tobacco, 1420 Scott St.

Wednesday, 7:46 p.m., Joseph Brown, 51, Napoleon, was cited for open container and OVI following a traffic stop on Glenwood Avenue.

Wednesday, 10 p.m., Joaquin Perez, 19, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant for assault and menacing.

Thursday, 3:16 a.m., Arion Smith, 18, Fayette, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Appian Avenue.

Fulton Sheriff

Aug. 20, 7:18 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Fulton County's German Township, a motorcycle ridden by Thomas Skiver, 31, Archbold, began leaking gas and caught fire. Skiver was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. Damage was heavy to the motorcycle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 3:34 p.m., firefighters were called to a burning complaint at 1047 S. Clinton St.

Fire — Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 701 Webster St.

Fire — Thursday, 12:13 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 557 Fugate Drive.

Fire — Thursday, 12:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a truck fire on the ramp at Ohio 281 and County Road 424.

Hicksville

Fire — Thursday, 2:20 a.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 1356 Spencerville St.

Load comments