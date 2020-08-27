• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 22, 5:25 p.m., on Paulding County Road 177 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Holly Ludwig, 26, Oakwood, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 4:45 p.m., at Ohio 109 and Fulton County Road K, a vehicle driven by Mary Borek, 18, Whitehouse, turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Chad Johnson, 35, Delta, causing a collision. Borek was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 21, 11:09 p.m., Gregory Sherrow, 47, 05387 Ohio 66, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the residence.
Aug. 22, 7:22 p.m., Dora Swary, 52, Defiance, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 14000 block of Ohio 111. Also charged were Clint Boundy, 40, Paulding, disorderly conduct; and Tyler Danberry, 30, Paulding, disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 5:33 a.m., Aunjano McCree, 48, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 8:07 a.m., road vandalism was reported at Lake Road and Ohio 249, Hicksville.
Tuesday, 10:18 a.m., Kristina Minch, 36, Huntington, Ind., was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 1:02 p.m., a theft was reported in the 27000 block of Defiance-Ayersville Road.
Defiance Police
Monday, 4:28 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Monday, 6:33 p.m., Draven Potts, 23, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County.
Tuesday, 10:44 a.m., a political sign was reported stolen from the 300 block of Koerber Drive.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., holes were reported in the siding of a house in the 1500 block of Westgate Drive.
Tuesday, 8:08 p.m., a 13-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Ottawa Avenue. He was taken to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center.
Wednesday, 5:52 a.m., a window was broken out of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Carter Avenue.
Wednesday, 2:24 p.m., Steven Fitch Jr., 18, 1010 Harrison Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 12:30 p.m., road signs were reported stolen from Henry County roads 16 and 16C.
Monday, 2:49 p.m., on County Road 14A in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Jenna Okuley, 17, New Bavaria, struck a ditch and culvert. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Okuley was taken by Holgate EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Monday, 3:47 p.m., on County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a truck driven by Perry Shipman, 60, Liberty Center, was pulling a trailer full of scrap metal. The trailer became unhooked from the truck and went left of center, striking an oncoming vehicle driven by Marissa Dulle, 42, Liberty Center. Dulle was treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries by Liberty Rescue. Shipman was cited for a towing violation. Damage was heavy to the Dulle vehicle.
Monday, 10:25 p.m., on County Road 1 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Burkett, 40, McClure, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Benjamin Kistner, 35, McClure. Kistner was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Burkett vehicle and moderate to the Kistner vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:15 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a semi driven by Christopher Slowey, 54, Medina, went left of center and clipped the mirror of an oncoming car carrier driven by Ronald McCauley, 62, Edgerton. Debris from the mirror struck a car on the carrier. Slowey was cited for failure to stay in marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 7:27 a.m., a break-in was reported at Kurtz Ace Hardware, 734 N. Perry St.
Tuesday, 12:07 p.m., Nathan Whitehead, 31, Pettisville, was arrested on a warrant and charged with violating a protection order. He was taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 4:06 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 221 Clinton St.
Fire — Monday, 7:54 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 2429 William A. Diehl Court.
Hicksville
Fire — Tuesday, 1:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 1356 Spencerville Road.
Fire — Tuesday, 6:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a porch fire at 315 E. Cornelia St.
Fire — Tuesday, 10:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire on Railroad Street.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Tuesday, 6:45 p.m., firefighters were called to 23739 Allen Road for a grass fire.
