• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 19, 12:48 p.m., U.S. 6 in Henry County's Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Yaudel Gomez Sao, 34, Phoenix, Ariz., struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Jodie Sabins, 38, West Unity. Sabins and her passengers, Airlie Sabins, Scarelett Sabins, Tate Sabins and Tanier Sabins, all children, were taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Gomez Sao was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Sabins vehicle and heavy to the Gomez Sao vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 18, 1:23 a.m., on Defiance-Henry County Line Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffery Pahl, 46, 30115 Weichman Road, drove over railroad tracks that were under construction. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:14 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Flaviano Lorenzo, 21, Harlan, Ind., pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Bradley Speaker, 19, Hicksville. Speaker swerved to avoid a collision and struck a guardrail. Lorenzo was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Speaker vehicle, while the Lorenzo vehicle was not damaged.
Saturday, Mariah Cole, 37, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Saturday, 2:14 p.m., Danielle Stripe, 30, Bryan, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 3:16 a.m., Joseph Black, 49, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Monday, 12:10 p.m., Cody Fleming, 35, Mark Center, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 3:42 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Logan Marshall, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Sandra Davis, 58, 15454 Power Dam Road. Marshall was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 6:58 p.m., on Clinton Street, a mirror on a vehicle driven by Lindsay Lammon, 34, 252 Blanchard Drive, struck a parked vehicle owned by Andrew Seiple, 105 Timothy St. Damage was light to the vehicles. Lammon was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 10:13 a.m., Brandon Leininger, 33, 13352 Dohoney Road, was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 1:31 p.m., a vending machine was vandalized in the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Saturday, 5:11 a.m., Joseph Robinson, 35, Defiance, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 200 block of West Pinewood Avenue, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:53 p.m., a suitcase was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the city.
Sunday, 4:09 p.m., at Clinton and Fifth streets, the mirrors collided on a vehicle driven by David Casarez, 57, 1552 Palmer Drive, and one that left the scene. Damage was light to the Casarez vehicle.
Monday, 2:05 a.m., Santos Alvarado, 22, Fort Wayne, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Timothy Street, and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:06 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:06 p.m., at Ohio 109 and East North Street in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Angela Pippin, 46, Liberty Center, pulled from the intersection and struck a motorcycle ridden by Eric Penstermaker, 37, Liberty Center. Penstermaker's passenger, Shelby Shagena, 28, Napoleon, was taken by Liberty Township EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Pippin was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Pippin vehicle and heavy to the Penstermaker vehicle.
Sunday, 7:20 a.m., political signs were vandalized in the 200 block of South Wilhelm Street, Holgate.
Sunday, 10:39 a.m., political signs were reported stolen on County Road 2, Deshler.
Sunday, 11:35 a.m., political signs were reported stolen in the 600 block of West Main Street, Deshler.
Sunday, 8:04 p.m., Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and aggravated assault after an alleged incident in the 00300 block of County Road K, Napoleon, and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 6:43 a.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Northcrest Drive.
Friday, 2:20 p.m., an ID was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Garden Street.
Friday, 7:11 p.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon Party Mart, 330 S. Perry St.
Saturday, 1:18 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Saturday, 1:03 p.m., a theft was reported in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive.
Saturday, 3:28 p.m., an assault was reported in the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive.
Saturday, 6:53 p.m., Gabriel Rivera, 44, Wauseon, was charged with obstructing official business and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 300 block of South Perry Street.
Sunday, 1:01 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Sunday, 9:48 a.m., political signs were reported stolen from the 400 block of West Riverview Avenue.
Sunday, 4:16 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
Sunday, 4:57 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Daggett Drive.
Sunday, 10:32 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Clairmont Avenue.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 8:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 14268 Power Dam Road.
Fire — Friday, 8:50 p.m., firefighters were called to an electrical fire at Ohio 111 and Hammersmith Road, where a tree fell on a power line.
Fire — Friday, 10:06 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 925 Carpenter Road.
Napoleon
Fire — Friday, 6:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 1815 Scott St.
