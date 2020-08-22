• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 16, 12:22 p.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Marjory Stites, 78, 29563 Ohio 18, backed from a parking space and struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael Eagle, 27844 Hagy Road. Damage was moderate to the Eagle vehicle and light to the Stites' vehicle.
Monday, 6:39 a.m., on Trinity Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Hall, 39, 02339 Trinity Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 4:17 p.m., Robert Vaughn, 38, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 2:48 a.m., Brandon Sprow, 31, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County.
Thursday, 8:55 a.m., Jessica Flinn, 39, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, 9:46 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Highland Township, vehicles driven by Dennis Schroeder, 64, Ottawa, and Jefferey Grimes, 48, Holgate, collided. Schroeder was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Schroeder vehicle and moderate to the Grimes vehicle.
Thursday, 12:25 p.m., on Stever Road, a vehicle driven by Kyle Weber, 32, 21730 Kencig Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 1:42 p.m., Nicole Bradbury, 20, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, 1:47 p.m., Cody Worman, 29, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, 2:07 p.m., Mary Hiler, 51, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 21000 block of Ohio 18.
Friday, 12:47 a.m., James Prescott, 24, Hicksville, was cited for resisting arrest, no headlights, left of center and no safety belt following a traffic stop on Ohio 249 at Cicero Road. His passenger, Brianna Shirks, 24, Butler, Ind., was cited for resisting arrest. Both were taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Monday, 8:09 a.m., Henry Guardado, 27, address unavailable, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Village Lane.
Tuesday, 11:11 p.m., a 16-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of menacing after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:47 a.m., an assault was reported in the 300 block of Cowen Street, Hamler.
Wednesday, 5:47 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 100 block of East Cherry Street, Liberty Center.
Thursday, 10:12 p.m., David Ward, 62, Napoleon, was charged with OVI and failure to stay in marked lanes following a traffic stop on Ohio 108.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 12:07 p.m., Graham Stanley, 23, Lima, was arrested on a failure to appear charge and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 2:41 a.m., firefighters were called to 315 E. First St. for an alarm.
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 2:32 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 08802 Ohio 18.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas odor at Dodd and Yeager streets.
Fire — Wednesday, 1:44 p.m., firefighters were called to a locomotive engine fire at Depot and Oakwood streets.
Fire — Wednesday, 6:56 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 120 E. Maumee St.
Fire — Wednesday, 7:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a Spengler's, 713 N. Perry St., for a report of a smoke odor and haze.
