• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Aug. 16, 12:22 p.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Marjory Stites, 78, 29563 Ohio 18, backed from a parking space and struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael Eagle, 27844 Hagy Road. Damage was moderate to the Eagle vehicle and light to the Stites' vehicle.

Monday, 6:39 a.m., on Trinity Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Hall, 39, 02339 Trinity Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 4:17 p.m., Robert Vaughn, 38, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Thursday, 2:48 a.m., Brandon Sprow, 31, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County.

Thursday, 1:42 p.m., Nicole Bradbury, 20, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 1:47 p.m., Cody Worman, 29, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 11:11 p.m., a 16-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of menacing after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

Wednesday, 9:47 a.m., an assault was reported in the 300 block of Cowen Street, Hamler.

Wednesday, 5:47 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 100 block of East Cherry Street, Liberty Center.

• Fires

Hicksville

Fire — Thursday, 2:32 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 08802 Ohio 18.

Napoleon

Fire — Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas odor at Dodd and Yeager streets.

Fire — Wednesday, 1:44 p.m., firefighters were called to a locomotive engine fire at Depot and Oakwood streets.

Fire — Wednesday, 6:56 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 120 E. Maumee St.

Fire — Wednesday, 7:03 p.m., firefighters were called to a Spengler's, 713 N. Perry St., for a report of a smoke odor and haze.

