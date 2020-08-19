• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 14, 5:12 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Salem Alruwaily, 26, Fort Wayne, went out of control and traveled into the median. A westbound vehicle driven by Derek Gilcher, 19, West Bloomfield, Mich., also went out of control. The vehicles collided in the median. Both motorists were cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the Alruwaily vehicle and light to the Gilcher vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 12:37 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Frederick McBoom, 76, 19971 Defiance County Road 1048, was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Scott Swartz, 38, Adrian, Mich. Swartz left the scene but was later located by law enforcement. Swartz was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, with suspected minor injuries. Swartz was cited for OVI, driving under suspension, assured clear distance and failure to stop after an accident. In a related incident, Jacob Hanna, 38, Bryan, was cited for physical control. Damage was light to the McBoom vehicle and heavy to the Swartz vehicle.
Saturday, 4:48 a.m., charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 04000 block of Defiance-Paulding County Line Road were Hunter Betz, 18, Hicksville, and John Meglich, 20, Hicksville.
Tuesday, 10:42 a.m., James Prescott, 24, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 10:59 a.m., on Karnes Avenue, a vehicle driven by Patricia Parks, 66, 850 Karnes Ave., backed and struck a parked vehicle owned by Hillabrand and Sons Construction, Northwood. Parks was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was moderate to the Parks vehicle, while the construction vehicle was not damaged.
Monday, 6:33 a.m., a tire was vandalized on a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Wilson Street.
Monday, 4:43 p.m., on Downs Street, a vehicle driven by Shauna Brown, 23, Grover Hill, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Benjamin Decker, 35, 14776 Ohio 111. Brown was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 8:07 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.
Tuesday, 10:36 a.m., a garage was reported broken into, with nothing taken.
Tuesday, 1:41 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 600 block of Deatrick Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 7:43 p.m., on County Road 13, south of County Road U, a vehicle driven by Jessica Makyla, 21, Napoleon, left the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled over. Makyla and her passenger, Jacie Knauer, 4, Napoleon, were taken by Liberty Township Rescue to the Toledo Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Aug. 13, 7:04 p.m., on Scott Street, vehicles driven by Azelin Shaneyfelt, 19, Liberty Center, and Riley Bobay, 18, Napoleon, collided. Shaneyfelt was cited for failure to yield, while Bobay was cited for passing in a center turn lane. Shaneyfelt's passenger, Hannah Buchhop, 21, Napoleon, was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Shaneyfelt vehicle and moderate to the Bobay vehicle.
Monday, 10:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Valleybrook Lane.
Monday, 4:26 p.m., Michael Lewis, 35, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Appian Avenue.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 4:13 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 32 College Place.
Fire — Tuesday, 12:43 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Tiffin Township
Fire — Tuesday, 12:17 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 06817 Ohio 66.
