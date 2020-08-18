• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 10, 6:56 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Saurer, 35, 721 Division St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Elias Sawyer, 24, 22426 Banner School Road. Saurer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Saurer vehicle and light to the Sawyer vehicle. Saurer's passenger, Rebecca Saurer, 11, Defiance, was taken by Delaware Township EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Sawyer's passenger, Daytona Dewitt, 16, Oakwood, was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Friday, 10:48 a.m., a tire was vandalized in the 200 block of East Elm St., Sherwood.
Friday, 11:05 a.m., a break-in was reported in the 19000 block of Ohio 18.
Friday, 12:37 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Frederick McBoom, 76, 19971 Defiance County Road 1048, was struck from behind by a vehicle by Scott Swartz, 38, Adrian, Mich. Swartz left the scene but was later located by law enforcement. Swartz was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, with suspected minor injuries. Swartz was cited for OVI. Damage was light to the McBoom vehicle and heavy to the Swartz vehicle.
Friday, 6:57 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Rasey, 30, Cecil, hydroplaned and struck the side of a semi that left the scene. The Rasey vehicle came to rest in the median. Damage was moderate to the Rasey vehicle.
Saturday, 8:04 p.m., Jamie Hernandez, 45, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Sunday, 3:31 p.m., Richard Knapp, 54, Pleasant Lake, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 11:09 p.m., Christopher Davis, 45, Montpelier, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 12:39 p.m., Joshua Oaties, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 12:40 p.m., Dylan Stites, 27, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 12:41 p.m., Tyron Primas, 20, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 8:46 p.m., Jacy Barnwell, 28, 1726 Durango Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 11:56 a.m., Carlos Ramirez, 55, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant after an alleged incident on Sunday Street. Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct.
Monday, 8:02 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:31 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by John Low, 61, Muncie, Ind., went out of control on the water-covered roadway, rolled and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 11:19 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Long, 25, Defiance, went off the left side of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:17 p.m., on County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Debra Kuesel, 61, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:30 p.m., on County Road Y in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Jorge Sifuentes, 29, 10891 Ashpacher Road, went through a yard and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 12:34 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen from the 500 block of West Main Street.
Friday, 12:59 p.m., Anthony Wright, 21, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 5:22 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle struck a mailbox and left the scene.
Friday, 6:44 p.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Cristina Nofziger, 27, Delta, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Katelynn McGraw, 31, Napoleon. Nofziger was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 8:50 a.m., a yard sign was reported stolen from the 800 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Sunday, 10:22 p.m., Alexander Rausch, 23, Wauseon, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
• Fires
Tiffin Township
Fire — Saturday, 6:13 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 06817 Ohio 66.
Hicksville
Fire — Sunday, 6:34 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 416 Oscar St.
Jewell
Fire — Sunday, 7:53 p.m., firefighters were called to a utility pole fire on Jewell Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 3:37 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 612 W. Elm St.
