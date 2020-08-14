• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 9, 12:43 a.m., on Stever Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Brandi Replogle, 37, 610 E. High St., left the roadway and struck a sign, guy wires, a fence and a tree. She was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 2:20 p.m., Shawn Merz, 48, Defiance, was charged with violating a temporary protection order and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Wednesday, 3:18 p.m., Anthony Thomas, 50, Bedford, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., Jessica Peery, 37, Defiance, was arrested on three warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Aug. 9, 10:53 p.m., Steven Fitch Jr., 18, Bryan, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Euclid Avenue.
Wednesday, 10:55 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Benjamin Estle, 20, 500 Washington Ave., rolled forward and struck a stopped vehicle driven Jeffery Siska, 57, Independence, Ky. Estle was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Siska vehicle, while the Estle vehicle was not damaged.
Wednesday, 12:54 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Summit Street.
Thursday, 7:21 a.m., a window was broken out of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue.
Thursday, 11 a.m., a window was broken out of a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:45 p.m., Armando Pavila, 44, Deshler, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident on North Keyser Street, Deshler.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 7:37 p.m., at Scott Street and Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Elvira Hernandez, 59, San Antonio, Texas, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Marlus Reese, 85, Napoleon, causing a collision. Hernandez was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 8:31 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 213 Westfield Ave.
Fire — Thursday, 11:08 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 502 S. Clinton St.
