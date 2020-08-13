• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 1 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a truck pulling a trailer driven by Ashley Wright, 36, McComb, went out of control and the trailer jackknifed. Damage was light to the vehicle. Wright was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 9:40 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Zane Bishop, 18, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 4:01 a.m., Jacob Phlipot, 25, Paulding, was charged with driving under suspension and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on U.S. 24.
Tuesday, 5:06 a.m., Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Aug. 3, 5:25 p.m., on George Isaac Drive, a vehicle driven by Mario Perez, 55, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jeanette Mehring, 75, 619 Moss St. Perez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 2:40 p.m., a bike tire was damaged in the 500 block of Second Street.
Tuesday, 10:01 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Standley Road.
Tuesday, 10:37 a.m., a mailbox was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:50 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 800 block of Elbert Street.
Tuesday, 1:58 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Tuesday, 2:31 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1600 block of East Second Street.
Wednesday, 12:54 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Summit Street.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:01 p.m., Jennifer Strayer, 42, Liberty Center, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Mary Ann Street, Liberty Center, and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:36 a.m., at U.S. 24 and County Raod 17D, a northbound vehicle driven by John Eberle, 62, Holgate, collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Scott McMurtie, 39, Napoleon. McMurtie was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Eberle was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 4:33 p.m., a theft was reported to officers at the police department.
Tuesday, 12:01 p.m., a theft was reported at Dollar General, 125 W. Clinton St.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 6:05 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Hugh Teeters, 53, Norwalk, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Katelyn Rohrs, 20, Napoleon. Teeters was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 7:46 p.m., firefighters were called to a debris pile fire at Karnes and Watson roads.
Wauseon
Fire — Tuesday, 11:43 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire at Wendy's, 1442 N. Shoop Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.