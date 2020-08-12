• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 1 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a truck pulling a trailer driven by Ashley Wright, 36, McComb, went out of control and the trailer jackknifed. Damage was light to the vehicle. Wright was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 5:06 a.m., Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Aug. 3, 5:25 p.m., on George Isaac Drive, a vehicle driven by Mario Perez, 55, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jeanette Mehring, 75, 619 Moss St. Perez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 2:40 p.m., a bike tire was damaged in the 500 block of Second Street.
Tuesday, 10:01 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Standley Road.
Tuesday, 10:37 a.m., a mailbox was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:50 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 800 block of Elbert Street.
Tuesday, 1:58 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Napoleon Police
Monday. 4:33 p.m., a theft was reported to officers at the police department.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 7:46 p.m., firefighters were called to a debris pile fire at Karnes and Watson roads.
