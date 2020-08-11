• Police reports
State Patrol
Aug. 4, 6:26 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Daniel Sinn, 21, Haviland, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Ronald Bendele Jr., 48, Haviland. Bendele's vehicle then struck a northbound vehicle driven by Diego Lopez, 25, Paulding. Bendele was taken by Scott EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Sinn and Bendele vehicles and light to the Lopez vehicle. Sinn was cited for assured clear distance.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 9:24 p.m., on Jewell Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Cameron Stork, 20, 26717 Elliott Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:50 p.m., Hyme Urbina, 46, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 9:14 a.m., political flags were reported stolen from the 02000 block of The Bend Road, Ney.
Sunday, 12:25 p.m., Zachary McCague, 28, West Unity, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Monday, 11:55 a.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 23000 block of Nagel Road.
Defiance Police
Aug. 3, 6:10 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a vehicle driven by Bryanna Perez-Elford, 25, 87 Calvin St., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Cynthia Hauser, 52, 316 Rosewood Ave. Perez-Elford was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Perez-Elford vehicle and light to the Hauser vehicle.
Aug. 4, 11:42 a.m., on Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Kathleen McCarthy, 64, 201 Northfield Ave., backed and struck a parked vehicle owned by John Carman, 13824 Harding Road. McCarthy was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the McCarthy vehicle, while the Carman vehicle was not damaged.
Thursday, 10:59 a.m., Chelsea Bok, 29, 1390 Ayersville Ave., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:56 a.m., at East Second Street and Biede Avenue, a vehicle driven by Samuel Cyzyk, 20, 2057 Laurelwood St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dennis Jewell, 59, 1102 Grove St. Cyzyk was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Jewell vehicle and light to the Cyzyk vehicle.
Friday, 5:56 p.m., on Clinton Street, vehicles driven by Ronald Bradley, 51, Continental, and Albert Molnar, 81, 626 Riverside Ave., collided. Molnar was cited for failure to stay in marked lanes. Damage was light to the Bradley vehicle and moderate to the Molnar vehicle.
Saturday, 8:17 a.m., bikes were reported stolen from the 300 block of Clinton Street.
Sunday, 12:03 p.m., a window was reported broken out of a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Durango Drive.
Saturday, 4:11 p.m., at Jackson Avenue and Third Street, a vehicle driven by Andrea Rodriguez, 50, 933 Asa St., turned and struck a vehicle driven by Craig Belknap, 46, Bryan. Rodriguez was cited for a turning violation. Damage was heavy to the Belknap vehicle and light to the Rodriguez vehicle.
Sunday, 6:46 p.m., a package was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Myrna Street.
Sunday, 11:38 p.m., Kristina Harmon, 25, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following an alleged incident in the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 5:53 a.m., on South Maple Street, a vehicle driven by Pauline Zimmerman, 62, Hicksville, turned into a private drive and collided with a bike ridden by Shelia Baker, 59, Hicksville. Baker was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable. Zimmerman was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 8:37 a.m., on Cornelia Street, a vehicle driven by Hunter Betz, 18, Hicksville, struck a sign. Damage was light to the vehicle. Betz was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 1:14 p.m., at South Maple and High streets, a vehicle driven by Deborah Betts, 58, Hicksville, collided with a bicycle ridden by Enno Jercevich, 15, Hicksville. Jercevich sustained minor injuries. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 4:03 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Virginia Cassabaum, 74, Custar, struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. She was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was cited for OVI.
Friday, 11:41 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Abigayle Baker, 20, Defiance, sideswiped a westbound vehicle driven by Brian Culver, 48, Belleville, Mich. Baker's vehicle went through the median into the eastbound lanes, striking a vehicle driven by Jose Cepeda, 32, Laredo, Texas. A vehicle driven by David McDougal, 44, Port Clinton, was struck by debris from the Baker vehicle. Baker sustained minor injuries and was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the Baker and Cepeda vehicles, while the Culver and McDougal vehicles were not damaged.
Friday, 9:02 p.m., on Maple Street in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by John Krueger, 83, Liberty Center, turned from a private drive and struck a tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 8:22 a.m., Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of South Keyser Street, Deshler, and taken to CCNO. Amber Cuevas, 27, Deshler, also was charged with domestic violence.
Sunday, 5:29 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Terrianna Harrold, 20, Liberty Center, failed to negotiate a curve, slid through the median, crossed the westbound lane and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Harold was cited for failure to control. She sustained minor injuries.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 7:21 p.m., Connor Keiber, 24, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 4:17 p.m., at Fulton County roads B and 19 in German Township, a vehicle driven by John Merillat, 83, McClure, struck a vehicle driven by Sandra Beckwith, 63, McClure. Merillat was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 4:40 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1810 Tiffin Court.
Fire — Saturday, 7:37 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 610 Nicholas St.
Fire — Sunday, 5:07 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 2327 Riviera Road.
Jewell
Fire — Saturday, 5:58 p.m., firefighters were called to a ditch fire along Independence Road.
