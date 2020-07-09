• Police reports
State Patrol
July 1, noon, at Paulding County roads 148 and 263 in Brown Township, vehicles driven by Linda Farthing, 71, Continental, and Thomas Green, 69, 26467 Bowman Road, collided. Green was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Farthing was taken by Putnam County EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Farthing was cited for failure to yield.
July 2, 12:05 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Grover Hill, a vehicle driven by Nicholas White, 35, Paulding, lost a wheel that struck a motorcycle ridden by Mitchell Beltz, 32, Antwerp. Both vehicles came to rest in a ditch. Beltz was taken by Antwerp EMS to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Beltz vehicle, while the White vehicle sustained no damage.
July 3, 1:30 p.m., on Williams County Road 8 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Deven Shaw, 26, Garrett, Ind., left the roadway and struck a field access. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, approximately 4:45 p.m., on Paulding County Road 153, a vehicle left the roadway and traveled down a deep incline. An injury was reported. Troopers were on scene at press time. Additional information was unavailable.
Defiance Sheriff
June 27, 7:36 p.m., along Ohio 249 in Farmer Township, a golf cart driven by Curtis Miller, 41, Hicksville, was going down a hill and turned, causing the cart to overturn and eject the driver and passenger. Miller and his passenger, Makeegan Bailey, 15, Hicksville, were taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, with suspected serious injuries. Damage was moderate to the cart.
June 27, 10:48 p.m., at Ohio routes 15 and 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Chandler, 20, Defiance, failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by Raeann Bock, 33, Defiance. Chandler was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Chandler vehicle and moderate to the Bock vehicle.
July 4, 9:35 a.m., at Domersville and Arps roads in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Clarissa Beard, 17, Springfield, left the roadway and struck a ditch after the driver reportedly fell asleep. Beard and her passenger, Deborah Beard, 55, Springfield, were taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Beard was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 12:39 p.m., Michael Gonzales, 45, Hicksville, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant from Allen County, Ind.
Monday, 2:33 p.m., George Mack, 31, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 3:20 p.m., Bruce Krill, 66, Scott Road, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 02000 block of Cicero Road and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 4:04 a.m., Christian Rayoum, 23, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 9:07 a.m., Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Monday, 7:12 a.m., Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 7:57 a.m., Isaac Miller, 35, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue.
Monday, 2:07 p.m., decorative graveside statues were reported stolen from Riverside Cemetery, 1417 S. Clinton St.
Monday, 6:17 p.m., gas was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane.
Monday, 6:50 p.m., checks were reported stolen to officers at the police department.
Tuesday, 12:33 a.m., Michael Kellogg III, 27, 06576 Ohio 66, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 10:39 a.m., a lawnmower was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue.
Tuesday, 1:45 p.m., the theft of money was reported at A Renewed Mind, 201 E. Second St.
Tuesday, 4:01 p.m., at North Clinton and Sessions streets, a vehicle driven by Jason Carrier, 43, Albion, Mich., struck a vehicle driven by James Crawford, 31, 501 1/2 Clinton St. Carrier was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., at Ottawa Avenue and Blaine Street, a vehicle driven by David Saylor, 82, 607 Adams St., struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Ellerbrock, 18, Leipsic. Saylor was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 11:58 a.m., on Henry County Road 15 near County Road Z, a vehicle driven by Jes Smith, 18, Napoleon, failed to negotiate a curve, striking a tree and overturning. She was taken by Holgate EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:59 a.m., deputies investigated a possible disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Deshler's Main Street.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 10:29 a.m., on Washington Street, backing vehicles driven by Chasidy Plassman, 37, Holgate, and James Suber, 51, Deshler, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 11:28 a.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Cathryn Karr, 64, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Joyce Knepper, 74, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 11:38 a.m., a bicycle was reported stolen from the 2400 block of Glen Arbors Drive.
Tuesday, 7:38 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Graceway Drive.
Wednesday, 3:14 a.m., Christian Rayoum, 23, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Williams Sheriff
July 4, 10:06 p.m., on Williams County Road D in Center Township, a motorcycle driven by Michael Bellman, 30, Bryan, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for driving under suspension.
• Fires
Highland Township
Fire — Tuesday, 2:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a smoking water heater at 13107 Dohoney Road. Providing mutual aid were Defiance and Noble Township.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 4:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Ohio 18 and Rosedale Road.
Noble Township
Fire — Monday, 7:55 p.m., firefighters were called to a truck fire at 425 Agnes St.
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Monday, 8:08 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 14060 Blosser Road.
Malinta-Monroe Township
Fire — Monday 6:10 p.m., firefighters were called to 06641 County Road J for a combine fire.
Florida-Flatrock Township
Fire — Tuesday, 3:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a field fire at 18448 County Road 424, just east of the Defiance County line. Jewell Fire Department also was called.
