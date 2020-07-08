• Police reports
State Patrol
July 3, 1:30 p.m., on Williams County Road 8 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Deven Shaw, 26, Garrett, Ind., left the roadway and struck a field access. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
June 27, 7:36 p.m., along Ohio 249 in Farmer Township, a golf cart driven by Curtis Miller, 41, Hicksville, was going down a hill and turned, causing the cart to overturn and eject the driver and passenger. Miller and his passenger, Makeegan Bailey, 15, Hicksville, were taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, with suspected serious injuries. Damage was moderate to the cart.
June 27, 10:48 p.m., at Ohio routes 15 and 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Chandler, 20, Defiance, failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by Raeann Bock, 33, Defiance. Chandler was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Chandler vehicle and moderate to the Bock vehicle.
July 4, 9:35 a.m., at Domersville and Arps roads in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Clarissa Beard, 17, Springfield, left the roadway and struck a ditch after the driver reportedly fell asleep. Beard and her passenger, Deborah Beard, 55, Springfield, were taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Monday, 7:12 a.m., Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 7:57 a.m., Isaac Miller, 35, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue.
Monday, 2:07 p.m., graveside statues were reported stolen from Riverside Cemetery, 1417 S. Clinton St.
Monday, 6:17 p.m., gas was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane.
Tuesday, 12:33 a.m., Michael Kellogg III, 27, 06576 Ohio 66, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Williams Sheriff
July 4, 10:06 p.m., on Williams County Road D in Center Township, a motorcycle driven by Michael Bellman, 30, Bryan, failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for driving under suspension.
• Fire
Malinta
Fire — Monday 6:10 p.m., firefighters were called to 06641 County Road J for a combine fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.