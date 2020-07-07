• Police reports
State Patrol
June 29, 9:35 p.m., on Glenburg Road in Defiance's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Stone Bowles, 22, 07640 Ohio 15, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
July 2, 4 p.m., on Jericho Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Richard Guilford, 68, Hicksville, struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Guilford was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 1:35 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Kinser, 44, Bryan, struck a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Killiam, 61, Napoleon. Kinser was cited for failure to yield. Killiam was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the Kinser vehicle and heavy the Killiam vehicle.
Saturday, 8:02 p.m., on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Paulding's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Eicher, 36, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was taken by Antwerp EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries.
Defiance Sheriff
July 1, 3:02 p.m., money was reported stolen from a mailbox in the 25000 block of Banner School Road.
July 1, 4:39 p.m., Michael Kelley, 41, 00520 Bend Road, Ney, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
July 2, 10:43 a.m., on Casebeer-Miller Road, a truck driven by Daniel Neuenschwander, 55, Pennville, Ind., struck a viaduct. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Julu 2, 9:57 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Long, 25, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10:33 a.m., tires were reported slashed on a farm wagon parked on Allen Road.
Sunday, 12:51 a.m., a 17-year-old Ney boy was charged with delinquency by means of disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 400 block of North Harrison Street, Sherwood.
Sunday, 6:57 p.m., Eric Harper, 52, Defiance, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the 21000 block of Scott Street.
Sunday, 9:26 p.m., Dakota Embry, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 9:38 a.m., Emelio Rogriquez, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 7:39 a.m., Todd Osborn, 54, 739 Harrison Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the residence.
Friday, 12:51 p.m., a possible burglary was reported in the 700 block of Kiser Road.
Saturday, 1:27 p.m., Cody Adkins, 28, Celina, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 2:34 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 9:44 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Sunday, 4:58 p.m., a pool was reported vandalized in the 1200 block of Fallen Timbers Blvd.
Sunday, 9:49 p.m., Jonas Sherry, 35, 608 Sierra Way, was charged with aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm after an alleged incident at the residence. Timothy Beatty, 35, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. Both were taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:05 a.m., a theft was reported at Marathon Gas, 1746 S. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
July 1, 4:50 p.m., on Young Street in Liberty Center, vehicles driven by Gregory Zeigler, 66, Liberty Center, and Ellwood Kuhr Jr., 62, Liberty Center, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
July 2, 6:39 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Douglas Cooper, 59, Findlay, struck a vehicle driven by Juliann Oaks, 19, Lambertville, Mich. Damage was heavy to both vehicles.
Friday, 1:29 p.m., money was reported stolen from the 00100 block of County Road 3A, McClure.
Friday, 2:50 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Suzanne Valalstine, 67, Defiance, sideswiped a concrete barrier. A damage estimate was unavailable.
Friday, 10:10 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Caleb Wallen, 20, Napoleon, struck a utility pole and breaking it, causing the pole to come to rest in the roadway. Passing vehicles driven by Joseph Brough 48, Bowling Green, and John Halter, 66, Ottawa Lake, Mich., struck the pole. Wallen was cited for failure to control. Brough and his passenger, Nichole Brough, 48, Bowling Green, were taken by Liberty Township EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the Wallen and Brough vehicles and light to the Halter vehicle.
Saturday, 10:39 p.m., on County Road 2 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Rybka, 71, Bowling Green, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 7:59 p.m., Ann Snyder, 52, Napoleon, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 500 block of East Washington Street.
Friday, 7:14 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Westchester Avenue.
Sunday, 7:34 a.m., Jimmy Jones, 52, Montpelier, was arrest on a warrant for assault and aggravated menacing.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 8:11 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Thursday, 9:32 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 218 Corwin St.
Fire — Saturday, 12:55 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1500 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Saturday, 1:49 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 195 Island Park Way.
Noble Township
Fire — Friday, 6:01 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 07640 Ohio 15. They returned at 9:02 p.m.
Fire — Monday, 6:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 2193 Hawthorne Drive.
Sherwood
Fire — Friday, 11 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 11111 Lockwood Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 8:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 09460 County Road 14.
Fire — Saturday, 10:27 p.m., firefighters were called to a structure fire at Henry County roads J and 12-1. Additional information was unavailable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.