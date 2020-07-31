• Police reports
State Patrol
July 24, 1:29 a.m., on Paulding County Road 424 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Todd Johnson, 37, 117 1/2 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, turned and struck a street sign before leaving the scene. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
July 21, 6:26 a.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Sadie Martin, 27, Evansport, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 8:49 p.m., on Fairlawn Street, a vehicle driven by Ellesse Rodriguez, 27, 1640 Fairlawn St., backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by Vincent Eitniear, 25786 Bowman Road. Rodriguez was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 2:55 p.m., on West Sessions Street, a vehicle driven by Valerie Steinke, 63, Pioneer, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Joyce Casteel, 72, Pleasant Lake, Ind. Steinke was cited for failure drive in marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 6:51 p.m., a package was reported stolen from the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Tuesday, 10:37 p.m., Joshua Oaties, 33, 1698 Cimarron Lane, was charged with felonious assault after an alleged incident in the 1700 block of Palmer Drive and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, Cain Pearson, 23, Edgerton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an alleged incident in the 600 block of West Third Street.
Wednesday, 6:45 p.m., Kelsi Downs, 25, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Hobby Lobby, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 11:40 p.m., Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Kevin Thiel, 53, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 2:03 p.m., an attempted burglary was reported in the 900 block of West Graceway Drive.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 12:25 p.m., on Ohio 11 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Larry Agner, 61, Oakwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tristen LaFountain, 20, Wauseon. Agner was cited for OVI. No injuries were reported. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
