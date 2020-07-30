• Police reports

State Patrol

July 22, 4:06 p.m., on Christy Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Neil Seimet, 62, Ney, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Deadra Smay, 52, 1276 Bearpaw Drive. Seimet was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

July 24, 7:33 p.m., at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues, vehicles driven by Drew Davis, 18, 1756 Ginter Road, and Kasedy Barbee, 28, Oakwood, collided. Davis was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Davis vehicle and moderate to the Barbee vehicle.

Saturday, 3:21 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Taylor Birkhimer, 17, Bryan, left the roadway and struck a utility pole and cable box. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. She was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable.

Sunday, 8:02 p.m., on Bowman Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Harley Biller, 30, Edgerton, struck a concrete drain cover and overturned. Biller and his passenger, Tiffany Hogani, 28, 11684 Limbaugh Road, were taken by the Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 12:09 p.m., on Clinton Street in Defiance, a city vehicle driven by Blake Zeedyk, 17, Sherwood, struck a vehicle driven by Douglas Harrow, 67, 1408 Karnes Ave. Zeedyk was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Monday, 9:03 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 00800 block of Ohio 15, Ney. Nothing was reportedly taken.

Tuesday, 7:08 p.m., a garage was reported broken into at Seevers Road and Ohio 49.

Defiance Police

Saturday, 5:44 p.m., arrested following a theft complaint at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St., were: Alfredo Jaso, 67, Toledo, theft, receiving stolen property; Gloria Jaso, 63, Toledo, theft, receiving stolen property; Jesus Jaso, 59, Toledo, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business; Sulema Ramos, 65, Toledo, theft, receiving stolen property. All were taken to CCNO.

Sunday, 9:31 p.m., a shed was reported entered in the 200 block of Northfield Avenue.

Monday, 4:57 p.m., a theft complaint was reported at WalMart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Tuesday, 6:59 a.m., James Bradford, 57, Defiance, was arrested on a TPO violation.

Tuesday, 11:11 a.m., a garage was reported entered in the 200 block of Hopkins Street.

Tuesday, 11:36 a.m., Jennifer Ankney, 40, 700 Ralston Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business after an alleged incident in the 600 block of Squires Street.

Tuesday, 10:42 p.m., Michael Connolly, 55, 419 Williams St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 2:25 p.m., a theft was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 9:48 a.m., a mini excavator was reported stolen from the 00700 block of U.S. 6, Ridgeville Corners.

Monday, 11:51 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole Bachman, 19, Napoleon, went out of control and crossed a median before going airborne. She was treated for minor injuries at the Henry County Hospital. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 4:50 p.m., a criminal damaging complaint was reported in the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Paulding Police

Saturday, 8:30 a.m., on Williams Street, vehicle driven by Homer Greear, 82, Sherwood, and Michael Goodwin, 59, Payne, collided. The Greear vehicle came to rest on its side along the roadway. Greear was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Paulding Sheriff

Wednesday, 12:37 p.m., in the 15000 block of Ohio 111, a USPS mail vehicle was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Additional information was unavailable at press time.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 7:39 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.

Jewell

Fire — Tuesday, 5:18 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at Jewell and Domersville roads. Providing mutual aid was South Richland Fire Department.

Edgerton

Fire — Monday, 5:12 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 01324 Ohio 49, rural Edgerton.

Napoleon

Fire — Monday, 8:01 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1290 Independence Drive.

