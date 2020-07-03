• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

June 26, 5:41 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Easterday, 63, Spencerville, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

June 27, 12:08 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Norman Hiler, 48, Pioneer, struck a branch in the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.

June 27, 5:55 a.m., on Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Karl Seabolt, 40, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Monday, 5:09 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Dreama Adams, 29, 07640 Ohio 15, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 2:34 p.m., on Carpenter Road, a vehicle driven by James Spera, 23, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Tuesday, 11:21 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Diane Ferguson, 54, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Thursday, 12:24 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Wade Stauffer, 21, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Police

Thursday, 2:34 a.m., Angelina Marroquin, 419 Franklin St., was cited for OVI, expired plates and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on West High Street.

Thursday, 9:58 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1700 block of Sunshine Lane.

Thursday, 10:16 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1700 block of Cross Creek Lane.

Thursday, 1:31 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., Regina Ruple, 33, Napoleon, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the city.

• Fires

Sherwood

Fire — Thursday, 10:47 a.m., firefighters were called a tree fire at 15075 County Road 424, Sherwood.

Load comments