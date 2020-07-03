• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
June 26, 5:41 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Easterday, 63, Spencerville, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
June 27, 12:08 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Norman Hiler, 48, Pioneer, struck a branch in the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle.
June 27, 5:55 a.m., on Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Karl Seabolt, 40, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:09 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Dreama Adams, 29, 07640 Ohio 15, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 2:34 p.m., on Carpenter Road, a vehicle driven by James Spera, 23, Fort Wayne, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:21 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Diane Ferguson, 54, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 12:24 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Wade Stauffer, 21, Continental, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 2:34 a.m., Angelina Marroquin, 419 Franklin St., was cited for OVI, expired plates and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on West High Street.
Thursday, 9:58 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1700 block of Sunshine Lane.
Thursday, 10:16 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1700 block of Cross Creek Lane.
Thursday, 1:31 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 5:50 p.m., Regina Ruple, 33, Napoleon, was charged with menacing by stalking after an alleged incident in the city.
• Fires
Sherwood
Fire — Thursday, 10:47 a.m., firefighters were called a tree fire at 15075 County Road 424, Sherwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.