• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 9:03 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 00800 block of Ohio 15, Ney. Nothing was reportedly taken.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 5:44 p.m., arrested following a theft complaint at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St., were: Alfredo Jaso, 67, Toledo, theft, receiving stolen property; Gloria Jaso, 63, Toledo, theft, receiving stolen property; Jesus Jaso, 59, Toledo, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business; Sulema Ramos, 65, Toledo, theft, receiving stolen property. All were taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:31 p.m., a shed was reported entered in the 200 block of Northfield Avenue.
Monday, 4:57 p.m., a theft complaint was reported at WalMart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Tuesday, 11:11 a.m., a garage was reported entered in the 200 block of Hopkins Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 9:48 a.m., a mini excavator was reported stolen from the 00700 block of U.S. 6, Ridgeville Corners.
Monday, 11:51 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Nicole Bachman, 19, Napoleon, went out of control and crossed a median before becoming airborne. She was treated for minor injuries at the Henry County Hospital. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 4:50 p.m., a criminal damaging complaint was reported in the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue.
• Fires
Edgerton
Fire — Monday, 5:12 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 01324 Ohio 49, rural Edgerton.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 8:01 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1290 Independence Drive.
