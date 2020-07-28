• Police reports

State Patrol

July 22, 12:35 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a semi driven by Mitchell Mounsey, 56, Huntington, Ind., left the roadway when a tire blew out. Damage was heavy to the semi.

Defiance Police

July 22, 9:12 a.m., Kyle Lawrence, 29, 1062 Holgate Ave., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Saturday, 4:35 a.m., Chyron Primas, 19, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, 12:25 p.m., a gas can was reported stolen from the 800 block of Holgate Avenue.

Sunday, 12:15 a.m., James Bradford, 57, 425 Williams St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1800 block of Wildwood Drive.

Defiance Sheriff

July 23, 12:55 p.m., on Stever Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Ray Brown, 80, 02029 Evansport Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Friday, 9:25 p.m., Steven Gray, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Saturday, 9:31 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Haugen James, 23, Woodburn, Ind., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Sunday, 1:40 a.m., Alejandro Acevedo, 22, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Sunday, 1:42 a.m., Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Sunday, 1:45 a.m., Thomas Moore, 27, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Sunday, 1:50 a.m., Stephen Collins, 41, Bowling Green, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Sunday, 1:52 a.m., Horlando Delarosa, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Sunday, 1:54 a.m., Damen Smith-Rogers, 29, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Sunday, 1:56 a.m., George Mack, 31, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.

Monday, 5:50 a.m., Julie Zipfel, 40, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Henry Sheriff

Saturday, 1:42 p.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 109 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Jasmine Leatherman, 18, Holgate, attempted to turn and struck a guardrail and came to rest in a ditch. She was taken by Medic 1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Sunday, 8:53 a.m., money was reported stolen from the Tiger Wash, 175 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate.

Napoleon Police

Friday, 3:30 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Independence Court.

Saturday, 9:29 p.m., James Delarber, 38, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 10:25 p.m., Dustin Altman, 32, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Sunday, 9:51 a.m., a robbery was reported at Super Wash, 1074 Scott St.

Sunday, 3:58 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

Sunday, 6:42 p.m., Mary Sadivar, 40, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 12:53 a.m., Eric Gossman, 38, Napoleon, was charged with theft and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Scott Street and taken to CCNO.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Saturday, 3:50 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 701 Webster St. They returned at 6:55 p.m.

Fire — Sunday, 6:43 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 612 Grover Ave.

Fire — Monday, 3:48 a.m., firefighters were called to a garage fire at 218 Corwin St. Providing mutual aid were Highland Township and Noble Township fire departments.

Hicksville

Fire — Saturday, 8:40 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 09776 Marion St., Mark Center.

Fire — Sunday, 11:47 a.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire at 02288 Ohio 18, Hicksville.

Tiffin Township

Fire — Sunday, 4:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 06621 Evansport Road.

