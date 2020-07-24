• Police reports
State Patrol
July 16, 12:45 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road, a vehicle driven by Jordan Delarber, 23, 1232 Schultz St., struck a deer and mailbox before overturning. He was taken by South Richland EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:10 a.m., Tonya Baughman, 48, Hicksville, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following an alleged incident in the 05000 block of Thiel Road, Hicksville.
Wednesday, 1:38 p.m., a truck flag was reported vandalized in the 08500 block of Trinity Road.
Thursday, 5:29 a.m., Joel Giesige, 45, Defiance, was arrested on a probation violation.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 4:43 p.m., at Second and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Carol Bohn-Castanien, 58, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Rosanne Rettig, 77, 665 Chinook Ave. Bohn-Castanien was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 10:38 p.m., Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at the address.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:06 p.m., cash and personal documents were reported stolen from the 00200 County Road N.
Napoleon Police
July 17, 7:18 a.m., on Scott Street, a truck driven by Raymond Golob, 47, Strongsville, was struck by a car driven by Robert Corona, 34, Napoleon. Golob was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Corona vehicle and light to the Golob vehicle.
Wednesday, 3:44 p.m., Traci Gerdeman, 41, Napoleon, was cited for allowing a dog to run at large after an alleged incident in the 200 block of Garden Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 12:10 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 213 Westfield Ave.
Noble Township
Fire — Wednesday, 11:47 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 22474 Ohio 15. They were called back at 6:48 a.m. Thursday.
Sherwood
Fire — Wednesday, 3:48 p.m., firefighters were called to West Maple Street, Sherwood, for a trash fire.
Highland Township
Fire — Thursday, 7:19 a.m., firefighters were called to a smoking electrical outlet at 14058 Highland Center Road. Providing mutual aid was Defiance Fire Department.
