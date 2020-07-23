• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 3:11 p.m., at Ohio 18 and Trinity Road in Defiance County, a westbound vehicle driven by Jacob Rickman, 18, Hicksville, went left of center and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Misty Mattern, 44, Hicksville. Mattern was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Rickman was cited for driving left of center.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 5:34 a.m., Jessica Carroll, 27, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 9:01 a.m., Santos Alvarado, 22, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 10:12 a.m., a pond dock was reported vandalized in the 01300 block of Fountain Street Road, Sherwood.
Tuesday, 10:53 a.m., Daneal Cain, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Wednesday, 9:31 a.m., Trinity Fleming, 18, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Defiance Police
Friday, 3:43 p.m., in an alley off Second Street, a vehicle driven by Thelma Frost, 86, 24241 Elliott Road, struck a mailbox. She was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:21 a.m., Joshua Grubb, 30, Grabill, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 4:50 a.m., Brianna Ward, 31, and Justin Ward, 29, both of Defiance, were each charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 10:28 a.m., on Clinton Street, a parked vehicle owned by Jerry Rauber, 08859 Ashpacher Road, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was light to the Rauber vehicle.
Saturday, 7:59 p.m., Jeffery Snyder, 56, 1024 Harrison Ave., was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 1900 block of South Jefferson Avenue.
Sunday, 4:04 p.m., on West Sessions Street, a vehicle driven by Anthony Davis, 33, Ney, slid on the wet roadway and struck a curb and sign. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Davis was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 7:39 p.m., on East River Drive, a vehicle driven by Steven Buchholz, 69, 1615 S. Clinton St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:22 a.m., a theft was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Tuesday, 6:02 p.m., Brooke Champada, 28, Bryan, and Joe Garcia, 56, Stryker, were charged with theft after an alleged incident at Marshall's, 1500 N. Clinton St.
Wednesday, 12:54 a.m., Nacoma Perkins, 34, Plainfield, Ind., was charged with resisting arrest and being a fugitive from justice following an alleged incident in the 800 block of North Clinton Street. He also was arrested on a warrant from Dekalb Co., Ind., and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:12 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:37 p.m., a theft was reported at Circle K, 777 Scott St.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 1:40 p.m., county highway signs were reported stolen from County Road 3 and U.S. 6, McClure.
Wauseon Police
July 15, 10:01 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Scott Phillips, 52, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Brian Potter, 58, 725 Upton St. Phillips was cited for an improper right turn. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 5:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 1000 Latty St.
Fire — Tuesday, 8:58 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1816 E. Second St.
Fire — Tuesday, 4:32 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1963 S. Jefferson Ave.
Fire — Wednesday, 7:39 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 655 Wayne Ave.
Delaware Township
Fire — Tuesday, 6:43 a.m., firefighters were called to a truck fire at 14407 County Road 424, Sherwood.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 4:44 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 1845 Scott St.
