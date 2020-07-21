• Police reports
State Patrol
July 13, 3:13 a.m., on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Stokes, 27, Oakwood, left the roadway and struck a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Stokes was cited for failure to control.
July 15, 6:15 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Paulding, a vehicle reportedly owned by Deanna Vela Mata, Fort Wayne, left the roadway, struck a house and fled the scene. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. The driver was not identified.
Defiance Sheriff
July 13, 3:09 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Barbara Luzar, 79, 209 Westfield Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:10 a.m., Joanne Earhart, age unavailable, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:47 a.m., Joshua Stall, 36, Ney, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant.
Friday, 9:58 p.m., Ross Wellman, 21, 01707 Buckskin Road, Hicksville, was charged with aggravated menacing and resisting arrest after an alleged incident at the residence.
Defiance Police
Friday, 12:09 p.m., a credit card was reported stolen from the 600 block of Martin Street.
Friday, 7:24 p.m., Christopher Rhoden, 28, 1033 Riverside Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal damaging after an alleged incident at the residence. He was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:50 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 6:32 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Saturday, 11:11 p.m., Jaren Tipton, 20, 912 Washington Ave., was charged with operating a vehicle/underage consumption following a traffic stop on Second Street.
Saturday, 12:44 p.m., at Wayne Avenue and Juliet Street, vehicles driven by Colton Danberry, 56, 1747 Tiffin Drive, and Jeffrey Roddy, 59, 627 Washington Ave., collided. Roddy was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the Danberry vehicle and moderate to the Roddy vehicle.
Sunday, 5:49 p.m., Angela Adolf, 40, 860 McKinley St., was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
July 15, 7:03 a.m., on Smith Street, a vehicle driven by John Wagler, 49, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Jacob Thiel, 26, Hicksville. Wagler was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Wagler vehicle and heavy to the Thiel vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
July 15, 11:38 p.m., on East Marion Street in Deshler, a vehicle driven by Kenseth Ziegler, 17, Hamler, struck four mailboxes and left the scene. He was cited for failure to stay in marked lanes. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 6:10 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a semi driven by Carlos Eldridge, 50, Detroit, struck a ditch and fence before coming to rest in a field after a tire reportedly blew out. Damage was heavy to the semi.
Friday, 9:25 p.m., Carl McStoots, 47, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to Paulding County.
Saturday, 2:32 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, two westbound vehicles driven by Thomas Urdiales, 60, 2169 Hawthorne Drive, and Kathryn Webb, 41, 19577 Cromley Road, collided. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 9:44 p.m., a shed was reported opened in the 00900 block of Ohio 281. Nothing was taken.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Jason Maas, 36, Jackson, Mich., was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:35 a.m., Mark Bryan, 38, Napoleon, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 2300 block of Scott Street and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 9:38 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1200 Ralston Ave.
Fire — Friday, 10:08 a.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 604 Downs St.
Fire — Saturday, 10:09 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 2017 Shawnee Drive.
Fire — Sunday, 3:42 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 1910 E. Second St.
Noble Township
Fire — Sunday, 12:56 a.m., firefighters were called to a barn fire at 24460 Allen Road. Providing mutual aid were Tiffin Township and Jewell fire departments. Damage was extensive to the barn.
Napoleon
Fire — Friday, 9:03 a.m., firefighters were called to a smoke odor investigation at 338 Carey St.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 6:27 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at Fulton County roads B and 15.
