• Police reports

State Patrol

June 23, 12:27 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Priscilla Dickey, 35, Montpelier, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Michelle Gotshall, 61, Bryan. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Sunday, 3:30 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Faith Hurst, 66, 320 Maywinn Drive, was struck by debris from a passing semi. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 5:50 p.m., on Paulding County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Sylvia Mullins, 72, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Friday, 9:39 p.m., John Hubinger, 27, Morenci, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.

Monday, 5:38 a.m., Justin Cramer, 18, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 5:41 a.m., Justin Yoder, 30, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 5:42 a.m., Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 5:43 a.m., Celesta Delorey, 30, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 10:53 a.m., Robert Hornish, 55, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 7:18 p.m., Richard Knapp, 54, Hicksville, was arrested on a TPO violation.

Monday, 11:14 a.m., James Custar, 46, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Monday, 11:21 p.m., John Black, 49, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Tuesday, 10:37 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 28000 block of Blanchard Road. Nothing was reportedly stolen. 

Tuesday, 4:49 p.m., a shot to a camper was reported in the 27000 block of Hoffman Road.

Defiance Police

Sunday, 6:20 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Sunday, 9 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen from the 1100 block of North Clinton Street.

Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue was entered. Nothing was reportedly stolen.

Wednesday, 6:11 a.m., a window was broken in the 300 block of Clinton Street.

Wednesday, 11:15 a.m., Ashley Coles, 30, address unavailable, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, drug abuse and possession of marijuana paraphernalia after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Asa Street. She was taken to CCNO.

Henry Sheriff

Monday, 8:30 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged in the 400 block of West Maple Street, Deshler.

Monday, 1:26 a.m., Christopher Slone, 32, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon.

Tuesday, 1:26 a.m., a road sign was reported stolen from Henry County roads U and 15.

Tuesday, 7:32 a.m., a road sign was reported stolen from Henry County Road U.

Tuesday, 11:21 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Liberty Main Stop, 00525 Ohio 109, Liberty Center.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 12:13 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from Napoleon High School, 701 Briarheath Drive.

Monday, 9:20 p.m., Cameron Moore, 22, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 11:11 p.m., Christopher Slone, 32, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Wauseon Police

June 23, 3:53 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Linda Ramsey, 70, Wauseon, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the Ramsey vehicle.

Sunday, 6:34 p.m., on Commercial Street, a parked vehicle owned by David King, Napoleon, was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the King vehicle.

Fulton Sheriff

June 24, 10:58 p.m., on County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by Sarah Abate, 36, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 10:11 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 820 Moss St.

Fire — Tuesday, 7:46 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1224 S. Jefferson Ave.

Napoleon

Fire — Monday, 9:45 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 130 E. Clinton St.

Ney-Washington Township

Fire — Monday, 5:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 05063 Mulligans Bluff Road. Providing mutual aid was Delaware Township Fire Department.

Sherwood

Fire — Tuesday, 9:42 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 1090 Norden St., Mark Center.

Load comments