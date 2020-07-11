• Police reports
State Patrol
July 4, 10:28 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Tessa Yoho, 43, 19906 Ohio 111, struck a raccoon. Damage was light to the vehicle.
July 5, 1:21 a.m., on Township Road 95 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Hitchcock, 28, Payne, struck a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:40 p.m., on Lake Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Mary Miller, 19, Hicksville, failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by Gerald Lipowski, 54, Sylvania. Miller was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the Miller vehicle and heavy to the Lipowski vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Ernest Crutchfield, 66, Fort Wayne, struck wood pallets in the roadway. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 4:31 p.m., at Paulding County's Auglaize Township roads 153 and 198, a car driven by Shon Cantu, 23, Defiance, left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree. He was taken by Auglaize Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, with suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Assisting at the scene was the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Monday, 6:48 p.m., at East Second and Richland streets, a vehicle driven by Dack Floro, 28, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Cole Allman, 23, 1720 Hampton Ave. Floro was cited for a red light violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 7:08 a.m., vandalism was reported at a storage unit in the 1500 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Wednesday, 10:20 p.m., Martin Guajardo Jr., 72, 412 Highland St., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 1700 block of Spruce Street.
Thursday, 12:59 p.m., a door was tampered with in the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane. Nothing was reported stolen.
Thursday, 4:47 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Thursday, 8:33 p.m., Erin Burns, 46, 1722 Sunshine Lane, was charged with a probation violation after an alleged incident at the residence. She was taken to CCNO.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 9:09 p.m., on Stever Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Debra Engel, 56, 18542 Highland Center Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:27 p.m., on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Malia Ankney, 20, 27866 Orchard Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., Eric Gossman, 38, McClure, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with possession of drug instruments, OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on U.S. 24 near Ohio 66, Defiance.
Thursday, 1:18 p.m., a theft was reported in the 18000 block of Blosser Road, Ney.
Thursday, 6:50 p.m., Joseph Shiple, 57, 105 Hanna St., Ney, was charged with aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal trespassing, persistent disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after an alleged incident on East Main Street in Ney. He was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 6:50 a.m., Christopher Dlubac, 22, Defiance, was arrested on three warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:52 a.m., Justus Kramer, 19, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:53 a.m., Phillip Lopez, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 6:54 a.m., Charles Ratcliff, 45, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 7:15 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of Yeager Street.
Wednesday, 12:41 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the city.
Wednesday, 8:11 p.m., Amanda McGraw, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:44 a.m., Eric Gossman, 38, McClure, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 4:59 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1000 block of North Perry Street.
Friday, 1:30 a.m., complaint of criminal damaging and assault were reported in the 200 block of Yeager Street.
Henry Sheriff
July 4, 3:30 a.m., on County Road B in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Guillermo Paniagua, 36, Leipsic, struck a utility pole and drove through a cornfield. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:46 a.m., road markers were reported stolen from Henry County roads 16C and 17.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 100 block of East Elm Street, Deshler.
Wednesday, 10:16 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, a semi driven by Eddie Green, 69, Belton, S.C., pulled into the path of a car driven by Donald Achinger, 52, McClure, causing a collision. Ashinger was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Green was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Achinger vehicle and moderate to the Green vehicle.
Thursday, 4 p.m., Annalece Heroy, 21, Liberty Center, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the county and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 6:07 p.m., Jeffrey Winhoven, 54, Deshler, was charged with violating a protection order after an alleged incident in Deshler. He was taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 4:40 a.m., on County Road 19 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Konner Maurer, 18, McClure, swerved to avoid a deer and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was taken by an unknown person to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 5:22 p.m., firefighters were called to a reported smoking grill at 880 S. Clinton St.
Farmer
Fire — Thursday, 7:09 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke in a basement after a nearby tree was struck by lightning at 12873 Blosser Road. Proving mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Noble Township
Fire — Friday, 1:21 a.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide alarm at 07125 Christy Road.
Jewell
Fire — Friday, 11:54 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke in a basement at 27008 Jewell Road after the resident was shocked while turning off the main power. Providing mutual aid were South Richland and Ridgeville Township fire departments.
