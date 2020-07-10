• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 4:31 p.m., at Paulding County's Auglaize Township roads 153 and 198, a car driven by Shon Cantu, 23, Defiance, left the roadway, went down an embankment and struck a tree. He was taken by Auglaize Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, where a condition update was unavailable. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Assisting at the scene was the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.
Defiance Police
Monday, 6:48 p.m., at East Second and Richland streets, a vehicle driven by Dack Floro, 28, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Cole Allman, 23, 1720 Hampton Ave. Floro was cited for a red light violation. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 7:08 a.m., vandalism was reported at a storage unit in the 1500 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Thursday, 12:59 p.m., a door was tampered with in the 1700 block of Cimarron Lane. Nothing was reported stolen.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 9:09 p.m., on Stever Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Debra Engel, 56, 18542 Highland Center Road, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:27 p.m., on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Malia Ankney, 20, 27866 Orchard Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:45 p.m., Eric Gossman, 38, McClure, was arrested on a warrant and also charged with possession of drug instruments, OVI and driving under suspension following a traffic stop on U.S. 24 near Ohio 66, Defiance.
Thursday, 1:18 p.m., a theft was reported in the 18000 block of Blosser Road, Ney.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 7:15 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of Yeager Street.
Wednesday, 12:41 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the city.
Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., a theft was reported at A Renewed Mind, 600 Freedom Drive.
Wednesday, 8:11 p.m., Amanda McGraw, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:44 a.m., Eric Gossman, 38, McClure, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:46 a.m., road markers were reported stolen from Henry County roads 16C and 17.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 100 block of East Elm Street, Deshler.
Wednesday, 10:16 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Harrison Township, a semi driven by Eddie Green, 69, Belton, S.C., pulled into the path of a car driven by Donald Achinger, 52, McClure, causing a collision. Ashinger was taken by McClure EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Green was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Achinger vehicle and moderate to the Green vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 4:40 a.m., on County Road 19 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Konner Maurer, 18, McClure, swerved to avoid a deer and struck a utility pole. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was taken by an unknown person to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
