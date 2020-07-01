• Police reports
State Patrol
June 23, 12:27 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Priscilla Dickey, 35, Montpelier, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Michelle Gotshall, 61, Bryan. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Sunday, 3:30 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Faith Hurst, 66, 320 Maywinn Drive, was struck by debris from a passing semi. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 5:50 p.m., on Paulding County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Sylvia Mullins, 72, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 9:39 p.m., John Hubinger, 27, Morenci, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Monday, 5:38 a.m., Justin Cramer, 18, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 5:41 a.m., Justin Yoder, 30, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 5:42 a.m., Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 5:43 a.m., Celesta Delorey, 30, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 10:53 a.m., Robert Hornish, 55, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 7:18 p.m., Richard Knapp, 54, Hicksville, was arrested on a TPO violation.
Monday, 11:14 a.m., James Custar, 46, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 11:21 p.m., John Black, 49, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 6:20 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Sunday, 9 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen from the 1100 block of North Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 1:26 a.m., a road sign was reported stolen from Henry County roads U and 15.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:13 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from Napoleon High School, 701 Briarheath Drive.
Monday, 9:20 p.m., Cameron Moore, 22, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:11 p.m., Christopher Slone, 32, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wauseon Police
June 23, 3:53 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Linda Ramsey, 70, Wauseon, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the Ramsey vehicle.
Sunday, 6:34 p.m., on Commercial Street, a parked vehicle owned by David King, Napoleon, was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the King vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 10:11 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 820 Moss St.
Fire — Tuesday, 7:46 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1224 S. Jefferson Ave.
Napoleon
Fire — Monday, 9:45 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 130 E. Clinton St.
Ney-Washington
Fire — Monday, 5:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 05063 Mulligans Bluff Road. Providing mutual aid was Delaware Township Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.