• Police reports

State Patrol

June 23, 12:27 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Priscilla Dickey, 35, Montpelier, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Michelle Gotshall, 61, Bryan. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Sunday, 3:30 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Faith Hurst, 66, 320 Maywinn Drive, was struck by debris from a passing semi. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Monday, 5:50 p.m., on Paulding County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Sylvia Mullins, 72, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Friday, 9:39 p.m., John Hubinger, 27, Morenci, Mich., was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.

Monday, 5:38 a.m., Justin Cramer, 18, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 5:41 a.m., Justin Yoder, 30, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 5:42 a.m., Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 5:43 a.m., Celesta Delorey, 30, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 10:53 a.m., Robert Hornish, 55, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, 7:18 p.m., Richard Knapp, 54, Hicksville, was arrested on a TPO violation.

Monday, 11:14 a.m., James Custar, 46, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.

Monday, 11:21 p.m., John Black, 49, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Sunday, 6:20 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Sunday, 9 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen from the 1100 block of North Clinton Street.

Henry Sheriff

Tuesday, 1:26 a.m., a road sign was reported stolen from Henry County roads U and 15.

Napoleon Police

Monday, 12:13 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from Napoleon High School, 701 Briarheath Drive.

Monday, 9:20 p.m., Cameron Moore, 22, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Monday, 11:11 p.m., Christopher Slone, 32, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Wauseon Police

June 23, 3:53 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Linda Ramsey, 70, Wauseon, was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the Ramsey vehicle.

Sunday, 6:34 p.m., on Commercial Street, a parked vehicle owned by David King, Napoleon, was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the King vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Monday, 10:11 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 820 Moss St.

Fire — Tuesday, 7:46 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1224 S. Jefferson Ave.

Napoleon

Fire — Monday, 9:45 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 130 E. Clinton St.

Ney-Washington

Fire — Monday, 5:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 05063 Mulligans Bluff Road. Providing mutual aid was Delaware Township Fire Department.

