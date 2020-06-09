• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 4:43 p.m., at Ohio 613 and Township Road 131 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by James Kirkpatrick, 44, Convoy, ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Angela Lamb, 51, Paulding. The Lamb vehicle then struck a mailbox and ditch. Kirkpatrick was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the Kirkpatrick vehicle and heavy to the Lamb vehicle.
Friday, 3:45 a.m., on Ashbacher Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by David Runk, 37, 20685 Switzer Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 1:15 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Foor, 54, 700 Ralston Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 2:34 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Abigail Shelton, 18, 893 Deerwood Drive, struck tire debris in the roadway. Damage was light to the Shelton vehicle.
Thursday, 2:37 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Frank Kennedy, 77, 19397 Painter Road, struck the mirror of a stopped vehicle driven by Corey Diemer, 42, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles. Kennedy was cited for assured clear distance.
Saturday, 10:18 p.m., on Campbell Road, a vehicle driven by Max Hoffman, 16, 2326 S. Clinton St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 12:58 p.m., firewood was reported stolen from the 700 block of Riverside Avenue.
Saturday, 1:38 p.m., charged with theft were Lee Emmerich, 45, Holgate, and Myrtle Emmerich, 38, Holgate, after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Sunday, 5 a.m., Emily Keefe, 22, 530 Degler Road, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on Washington Avenue.
Sunday, 12:57 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 9:26 p.m., the railroad viaduct was reported spraypainted.
Monday, 1:57 p.m., a theft was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 10:03 p.m., on Main Street, a bicycle ridden by Caytis Inman, 14, Hicksville, left the sidewalk and went into the roadway, where it was struck by a vehicle driven by William Smith, 64, Hicksville. Inman was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the Smith vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 10:42 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Karson Rufenacht, 16, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 9:52 a.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Lance Miller, 42, Whitehouse, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:34 p.m., Scott Moyers, 48, Upper Sandusky, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 400 block of South Pine Street, Deshler, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:39 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Stephenson, 38, Waterville, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 10 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Chasse Marroquin, 32, Bryan, struck a stopped vehicle driven by Joshua Krugh, 37, Van Wert. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 4:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Devonshire Drive.
Sunday, 9:31 p.m., Austin Alvarado, 19, no permanent address, was charged with disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Thomas Avenue. He was also picked up on a warrant from Defiance County.
Sunday, 11:45 p.m., a theft was reported in the 500 block of Monroe Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 10:42 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 25760 Watson Road.
Fire — Saturday, 2:59 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 420 Holgate Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 9:08 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 1500 N. Clinton St.
Fire — Sunday, 9:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 424 Osceola Ave.
Fire — Monday, 1:39 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoldering mulch at the splash pad, 2100 Power Dam Road.
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Friday, 10:12 p.m., firefighters were called to a tire fire at Ohio 15 and Bend Road, Ney.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 8:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a hazardous material spill at 07150 Ohio 108.
