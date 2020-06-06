• Police Repots
State Highway Patrol
Sunday, 10:34 a.m., on Cicero Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Holly Johnston, 36, Hicksville, Johnston turned in front of a northbound vehicle driven by Teddy Eicher, 58, Hicksville, causing a collision. Johnston was cited for failure to yield. Both vehicles suffered minor damage.
Monday, 4:56 p.m., on Ohio 15, north of Ashpacher Road, a northbound pickup driven by Daniel Mekus, 69, 20951 Buckskin Road, struck the rear of a northbound van driven by Larry Williams, 75, 08568 Ohio 15, which slowed to make a left-hand turn into a private drive. Williams' vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch. Minor injuries were reported to both parties. Mekus was cited for assured cleared distance. Damage was heavy to both vehicles.
Monday, 10:12 p.m. a vehicle driven by Patrick Callaway II, Bryan, struck a deer while traveling on Ohio 34. Functional damage was reported to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 9:51 p.m., a vehicle driven by Mathew Ayers, 64, Montpelier, struck a deer while traveling on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Superior Township. Minor damage was reported to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:45 a.m. a vehicle driven by Danielle Marshall, 28, Ottawa, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 224 in Putnam County's Blanchard Township, when it struck an unoccupied, parked ODOT vehicle. Disabling damage was done to both vehicles. Marshall was cited for assured cleared distance.
Thursday, 8:51 a.m., a vehicle driven by Mike Montgomery, 63, Mineola, Texas, was traveling eastbound in Interstate 80 in Williams County's Brady Township when it caught fire near the left headlight assembly. The driver was advised of the fire by turnpike maintenance workers and pulled over on the shoulder where the fire was extinguished. Minor damage was reported to the vehicle with no personal injuries.
Thursday, 5:50 a.m., a vehicle driven by Keith Galbraith, 62, Delta, was traveling west on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County in Dover Township when it struck a deer that entered the roadway from the north. Minor damage was reported to the vehicle.
Defiance County Sheriff
Tuesday, 11:25 a.m. a vehicle driven by Jesse Ludwig, 25, Louisville, Ky., was traveling south on Ohio 111, south of Cromley Road in Defiance Township, when a deer ran into the path of the vehicle and caused a collision. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:57 a.m., a vehicle driven by Michael Mann, 43, 1731 Alpha Lane, struck a deer while traveling southeast on Ohio 15, causing minor damage.
Wednesday, 6:36 p.m., deputies responded to a grass fire at 05020 Ohio 18, Hicksville.
Wednesday, Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., was served with a warrant and charged with being in violation of a temporary protection order.
Thursday, 1:23 p.m., deputies served a warrant to Jason Johnson, 44, address unavailable, from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m. Gary Szabo, 51, 471 Pontiac Drive, charged with protection order violation.
Thursday, 8:20 p.m., Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after a suspicious person call at 1105 Karnes Ave. Perez was transported to CCNO.
Henry County Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:08 a.m., deputies responded to reports of theft of gasoline at Holgate Party Mart, 148 Railway Ave.
Wednesday, 3:56 p.m., Nathan Ekstrand, 34, Napoleon, was taken into custody at 1895 Oakwood Ave. on a probation violation and transported to CCNO.
Wednesday, 6:39 p.m., deputies responded to a report of downed power lines at 520 Edgerton St., Hamler.
Thursday, 4:44 p.m., a vehicle driven by Kelley Petrick, 28, Bowling Green was traveling southbound on County Road A and a vehicle driven by Joseph Staccone, 37, Liberty Center, was traveling westbound on County Road W in Henry County's Washington Township. The vehicle driven by Petrick failed to yield at an intersection and struck Staccone's vehicle in the side. Disabling damage was reported to both vehicles. Petrick was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Petrick suffered minor injuries and was taken to Henry County Hospital.
Friday, 9:52 a.m., a vehicle driven by Lance Miller, 42, Whitehouse, struck a deer while heading westbound on County Road 424 in Henry County's Washington Township. Minor damage was reported
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 12:54 a.m., a vehicle driven by Shawnterria Pippins, 25, Napoleon, was traveling north on Park Court when it side swiped an unoccupied parked car on the roadway owned by Terrance Pippins, Napoleon. Minor damage was reported to Shawnterria Pippins' vehicle while functional damage was reported to Terrance Pippins' vehicle.
Wednesday, 11:35 a.m., police executed a search warrant at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School at 701 Briarheath Ave.
Wednesday, 1:08 p.m., police responded to a disorderly conduct call at Eddie J's Grille at 619 N. Perry St. Logan Chilcote, 29, Findlay was arrested on a Wood County warrant.
Thursday, 8:03 p.m. following a traffic stop at the corner of Scott and Washington streets, Connor Sleman, 19, Napoleon, was cited for running a red light.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 3:30 p.m. crews responded to a trash fire at 342 Carter Road.
Fire — Wednesday, 10:08 p.m., crews responded to a call at 700 Harrison Ave. After entry, crews were advised that the heating element on an oven had failed while residents had used a dry chemical extinguisher to extinguish the fire.
McClure-Damascus Township
Fire — Thursday, 2:05 p.m., firefighters were called to a location on County Road 3A where a controlled burn got out of control. They were assisted by firefighters from Malinta-Monroe Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.